Telegram Alerts MT5

🚀 TurboSignal Pro – Ultimate MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier

TurboSignal Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Telegram Notification Expert Advisor designed for traders who want real-time, accurate, and beautifully formatted trade alerts without missing a single event.

Whether you trade manually or use multiple EAs, TurboSignal Pro keeps you fully informed — instantly on Telegram.

🔥 Key Features

📥 Instant Trade Notifications

Receive Telegram alerts for:

  • Market Order Opened (BUY / SELL)

  • Order Closed

  • 🎯 Take Profit Hit

  • Stop Loss Hit

  • 📌 Pending Orders (Limit / Stop / Stop-Limit)

All messages include clear emojis, clean formatting, and precise data.

📊 Automatic Performance Reports

Stay on top of your trading performance with scheduled reports:

  • 📅 Daily Report

  • 📈 Weekly Summary

  • 🗓️ Monthly Summary

Each report includes:

  • 💰 Balance

  • 💎 Equity

  • 🔥 Drawdown (%)

  • 📊 Number of trades

  • ✅ Wins / ❌ Losses

  • 💵 Total profit

🎨 Professional Message Design

Messages are designed to be:

  • Easy to read

  • Emotion-driven (🔥⚡🟢🔴🎯⛔)

  • Perfect for personal trading, signal services, or account monitoring

🧠 Smart & Accurate (No Zero Values)

  • Correct symbol, price, volume, profit, and time

  • No fake 0.00000 or 1970.01.01 issues

  • Uses MT5 Trade Transactions, not outdated methods

⚡ Lightweight & Stable

  • No chart clutter

  • Minimal CPU usage

  • Works with manual trades & all EAs

  • Compatible with any broker

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
EA_Name Custom EA name shown in all Telegram messages
BotToken Telegram Bot Token
ChatID Telegram Chat ID
Enable Open Alerts Notify when new trades are opened
Enable Close Alerts Notify when trades are closed
Enable SL/TP Alerts Notify when SL or TP is hit
Enable Pending Alerts Notify when pending orders are placed
Daily Report Time Time to send daily report (server time)
Weekly Report Enable weekly summary
Monthly Report Enable monthly summary

🛠️ Easy Setup (3 Steps)

  1. Create a Telegram Bot via @BotFather

  2. Get your Bot Token & Chat ID

  3. Attach TurboSignal Pro to any MT5 chart
    ✔ Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org




