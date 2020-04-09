Risk panel

Daily Stop & Profit

Daily Stop & Profit is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to automatically control your daily profit and loss limits, helping traders protect capital and lock in gains with discipline.

This EA works independently of the trading strategy and can be used on any symbol and timeframe.

Key Features

✔ Set Daily Take Profit and Daily Stop Loss
✔ Limits can be defined in percentage (%) or currency (USD / EUR)
✔ Automatic monitoring of daily results in real time
✔ Clear display of remaining profit or loss target
✔ Works with all brokers and account types

Risk & Profit Management

  • Daily Take Profit (TP):
    Automatically manages trades once the defined daily profit target is reached.

  • Daily Stop Loss (SL):
    Protects the account by limiting maximum daily losses.

  • Real-Time Statistics:

    • Total winning positions (USD)

    • Total losing positions (USD)

    • Total open profit/loss (USD)

Trade Control Panel

The EA includes an intuitive on-chart control panel with one-click actions:

  • Close Winners – closes all profitable trades

  • Close Losers – closes all losing trades

  • Close All – closes all open trades instantly

  • Delete Pending Orders – removes all pending orders

  • Enable / Disable EA – quick activation control

User Interface

  • Clean and professional dashboard

  • Color-coded controls for easy risk visualization

  • English language interface

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who want strict daily risk control

  • Prop firm traders with daily loss limits

  • Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

  • Traders who want to remove emotional decision-making

Recommendations

  • Use on one chart only

  • Keep the EA enabled during trading hours

  • Suitable for manual and automated trading systems

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility of losing some or all of your invested capital. Therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

This Expert Advisor is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not open trades by itself and does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Market conditions, slippage, spreads, execution delays, and broker-specific factors may affect results.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. By using this software, you acknowledge that you understand the risks involved in trading and accept full responsibility for all trading decisions and outcomes.


Recommended products
Professional management and graphic tool
Mohsen Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Yahya Akrimi
Utilities
Professional P/L Calculator & Risk-Reward Tool **The complete trading management solution combining two powerful tools in one!**   What You Get:   Advanced P/L Calculator - Real-time profit/loss tracking with percentage - Automatic break-even price calculation - Risk levels: -10%, -20% loss lines displayed on chart - Profit targets: +10%, +20% gain lines - Complete position breakdown (Buy/Sell lots, swap, net position) - Target price calculator - see P/L at any price level - Set SL/TP fo
EA Reversion Precio
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
La estrategia de reversión del precio (o mean reversion ) se basa en la idea de que los precios de los activos financieros tienden a regresar a su promedio o valor "normal" después de desviarse significativamente. Esta desviación puede ocurrir por factores externos, emociones del mercado o movimientos inesperados. La estrategia busca aprovechar esos momentos de desviación para entrar al mercado, esperando el retorno del precio a su media. Componentes clave de una estrategia de reversión del prec
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
CandleBot
Mithlesh Kumar Mandal
Utilities
Introducing CandleBot - Your Ultimate Free Tool for Identifying and Trading Candlestick Patterns! With CandleBot , seize the advantage in the markets by effortlessly recognizing bullish and bearish engulfing, morning and evening star, and hammer signals. Candlestick patterns, derived from open, high, low, and close prices over a specific period, serve as visual representations of price movements, aiding traders in analyzing market sentiment and predicting potential reversals or continuations. U
FREE
Titan Machinist MT5
Marco De Donno
Utilities
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one s
Autopilot for MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Because worrying about optimization settings or particularities of the order to operate, let the system pilot for you. This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. You just sit in the passenger seat and watch the scenery while the robot takes you to your destination. Autopilot is a multiple trade and multiple lot system, adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to get you t
CRT Bollinger Bands
Jose Antonio Cantonero Velasco
Experts
EA CRT Bollinger Bands - Sistema CRT (Candle Range Theory) con Bandas de Bollinger Fundamento Teórico Implementación de la   Candle Range Theory (CRT)   integrada con análisis de Bandas de Bollinger para la identificación sistemática de oportunidades de trading. Candle Range Theory (CRT) Teoría del Rango : Análisis de la estructura completa de la vela (cuerpo y mechas) Proporciones Armónicas : Relaciones específicas entre componentes de la vela Umbrales Operativos : Parámetros definidos para mec
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Aklamavo ATR
Sylvester Aklamavo
Indicators
Th is i ndicator   is a versatile MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average True Range (ATR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing price levels based on ATR multiples from the daily opening price, helping traders identify potential support and resistance zones. 1.   Multiple ATR Levels ATR1 : Standard ATR level (default: 1x ATR) ATR2 : Intermediate level (default: 2x ATR) ATR3 : Extreme level (default: 3x ATR) Each level displays both upper (High) and lower (L
FREE
Stop Loss With Ptofit Free
JOSE LUIS MOLINA RAJA
Utilities
Stop Loss with Profit Free Version*. Complete Version here. This utility / expert for MetaTrader 5 modifies the stop loss of all your operations dynamically and automatically to ensure the minimum benefits you want, and be able to operate with or without Take Profit. Maximize your benefits, by being able to trade with Unlimited Take Profit. You will ensure the number of minimum points you want to earn in each operation and the stop loss will be adjusted as long as the benefit of the operatio
FREE
Target Lot Calculator
Tatsuya Iwatani
Utilities
Are you tired of manually calculating lot sizes for your trades? The Target Lot Calculator is an MQL5 tool that instantly computes and displays the optimal lot size based on your desired profit/loss amount and the price range measured with a crosshair. This tool will make your trading more intuitive and efficient. Key Features Intuitive Operation : Simply move the crosshair to see the optimal lot size for the current price range in real-time. Dynamic Lot Calculation : The tool automatically cal
CloneChartMT5
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility clones the chart it is running on. It opens the same chart with the same graphical objects, set of indicators (saving the parameters) and the rest of the elements. In essence, it performs a deep copying of the original chart, transferring the template to the opened chart. The symbol and the timeframe of the original chart are also saved.
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilities
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
The 4 headed dragon MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. You can download the demo and test it yourself. 1) Set the background trend.    Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak
Painel de Topos e Fundos Historicos
Valter Cezar Costa
Utilities
PANEL OF TOPOS AND HISTORICAL BACKGROUNDS   This is a panel that does not open orders only manages all Symbols and calculates the tops and bottoms and presents the calculation in relation to the top and bottom in 5 Years, 2 Months and 1 Week. It is ideal for filtering the pairs that are in the good regions to operate. You can filter the range and choose whether to consider the body or shadow of the candle in the monthly. Good luck...
FREE
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Simple Sensitive Moving Average
Victor Panos Belmar
Experts
The key to success is always a good optimisation. The system has a number of variables and in this case its simplicity is the key to its success. The system looks for the different "Gaps" as market entry failures and then filters them through a series of Moving Averages to decide whether it should enter or not. It is a simple but powerful system. The variables are the following: Lot: Defines the lot size. TakeProfit : Defines the take profit in pips. Stop Loss: Defines the stop loss in pi
FREE
Grid SetKa
Oleg Gumarov
Utilities
Обычная трейдец-сетка, но не имеет явного диапазона. Вместо диапазона, в настройках устанавливаются стоп-лоссы. Закрытие происходит по тейк-профиту, так же устанавливаются в настройках. Робот может торговать в любом направлении, как вверх или вниз, так и в обоих направлениях. Робот не проверяет баланс счета, а потому имеет очень высокий риск. По умолчанию стоят настройки для EURUSD пары (не самые лучшие). Рекомендуемый минимальный депозит $200. Имеется вторая версия в которой добавлены дополните
FREE
RexIIClaw vs ClusterIIEA MT5
Niklas Templin
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200-500, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk,   Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Reco
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.57 (37)
Utilities
The Trade Position and Back-testing Tool: The "Trade Position and Backtesting Tool" aka "Risk Reward Ratio Tool" is a comprehensive and innovative indicator designed to enhance your technical analysis and trading strategies. The Risk Tool is a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for effective risk management in forex trading. With the ability to preview trade positions, including entry price, stop-loss (SL), and take-profit (TP) levels, it offers a transparent view of upcoming trades. The
FREE
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA MT5
Aleix Rabassa Puigdomenech
Utilities
Automatically protect you positions with  Raba BreakEven and Trailing StopLoss EA. Functionalities: Automatic break even. Automatic trailing stoploss I you have any doubt you can leave it in comments and I will anwer it asap. If you found this tool helpful for you, a comment and a good rating will be appreciated. Also any proposal will be taken into account for future versions.
FREE
Algo Scalper EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
Algo Scalper EA is a confluence day trading robot using market orders and it trades during Trading Sessions. The EA exercise consistency and risk management, it has 2 entry signals produced from  Moving Averages(90 & 120) to harvest the most out of the trending market (on automatic mode). It is capable of allowing you to trade any symbol you want and during the time you want. Profits can only be secured by take profit level. Low spread is highly recommended for this EA, and you will see signific
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Buddy Ilan
BPASoftware Thai Co. Ltd
Experts
Ilan is a well known algorithmic trading system with its advantages and inconveniences. He is reputed to have good results when the prices are in a range but also to blow up the accounts in the case of strong trend. From a basic Ilan system, I added a trend filter to detect range periods, so that it trades only during these periods. I have also added a feature allowing it to adapt to economic news, it will not trade from one to several hours before and after a news depending on its importance. O
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Time Levels for MT5
Yurij Izyumov
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. Configurations ----Day------------------------------------------------- DayLevels   - enable/disable previous day's levels. WidthDayLines   - line width of daily levels. ColorDayLines   - line
FREE
ClickDrag MT5 Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
Utilities
ClickDrag draws lines and moves objects on the chart easily. Click and then Drag to start drawing a trend line. Moving the mouse horizontally draws a price line. Moving the mouse vertically draws a date line. Existing lines and objects can be moved by Click&Drag. Displays the price and time difference between the start point to end point. After start Click&Drag, Shake left and right to change the color. Shake up and down to delete. - What is Click & Drag ? 1. press the left mouse button (pre
FREE
Round levels scanner MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
This multi symbol indicator has been designed to automatically identify when price reaches major psychological levels. Also known as round numbers, whole numbers or key levels. As a bonus it can also scan for pivot point level on one selected time frame. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can write the signals to a file which can be used by an Expert Advisor for auto trading. Can monitor all symbols
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Utilities
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders Summary (hero) Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol : SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount , BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution. What it does Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only: Your manual positions on that symbol. Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/s
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review