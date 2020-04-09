Risk panel

Daily Stop & Profit

Daily Stop & Profit is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to automatically control your daily profit and loss limits, helping traders protect capital and lock in gains with discipline.

This EA works independently of the trading strategy and can be used on any symbol and timeframe.

Key Features

✔ Set Daily Take Profit and Daily Stop Loss
✔ Limits can be defined in percentage (%) or currency (USD / EUR)
✔ Automatic monitoring of daily results in real time
✔ Clear display of remaining profit or loss target
✔ Works with all brokers and account types

Risk & Profit Management

  • Daily Take Profit (TP):
    Automatically manages trades once the defined daily profit target is reached.

  • Daily Stop Loss (SL):
    Protects the account by limiting maximum daily losses.

  • Real-Time Statistics:

    • Total winning positions (USD)

    • Total losing positions (USD)

    • Total open profit/loss (USD)

Trade Control Panel

The EA includes an intuitive on-chart control panel with one-click actions:

  • Close Winners – closes all profitable trades

  • Close Losers – closes all losing trades

  • Close All – closes all open trades instantly

  • Delete Pending Orders – removes all pending orders

  • Enable / Disable EA – quick activation control

User Interface

  • Clean and professional dashboard

  • Color-coded controls for easy risk visualization

  • English language interface

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who want strict daily risk control

  • Prop firm traders with daily loss limits

  • Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

  • Traders who want to remove emotional decision-making

Recommendations

  • Use on one chart only

  • Keep the EA enabled during trading hours

  • Suitable for manual and automated trading systems

Risk Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, and other financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility of losing some or all of your invested capital. Therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

This Expert Advisor is a risk management tool, not a trading strategy. It does not open trades by itself and does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Market conditions, slippage, spreads, execution delays, and broker-specific factors may affect results.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. By using this software, you acknowledge that you understand the risks involved in trading and accept full responsibility for all trading decisions and outcomes.


