Simple Sensitive Moving Average

The key to success is always a good optimisation.





The system has a number of variables and in this case its simplicity is the key to its success.





The system looks for the different "Gaps" as market entry failures and then filters them through a series of Moving Averages to decide whether it should enter or not.

It is a simple but powerful system.





The variables are the following:





Lot: Defines the lot size.





TakeProfit: Defines the take profit in pips.





Stop Loss: Defines the stop loss in pips.





These three variables are of special importance as they will decide the performance of the trading system and its ability to function.





Sensitive: It is the size of the gap that the trading robot will use to perform the sale, in this case, the smaller the value, the more actions it will perform.





A gap whose value is negative will dictate a buy action while a gap whose value is positive will dictate a sell action, however they are going to be analysed by the moving average to decide whether to enter the market or not.





In this case the gap, is a sign of a great movement in the market and an irregular price situation occurs, in this case the trading robot will analyze and perform trading in our favor to determine if we are positive to trade in this circumstance.





Thetimeframe: It is the predefined value to apply to find the gap of the variable "Sensitive" as for the moving average, the lower this number will perform more actions.





Moving average period: It is the value of the moving average and that in this case will decide if the action is performed, a value below this average will perform a buy action while an action above this will perform a sell action.





Percentage to close: This variable is very useful because in the case of a profit on the balance above the value (in percent), the robot will decide to close all the buy and sell actions, always closing them in profit, thus ensuring to free the available margin to continue trading.





This easy to use this robot, is the ideal choice for first time traders who want to get started in trading with trading robots.



