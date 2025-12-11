EcoFineX
- Utilities
- Yafi Maulana Hakim
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 December 2025
- Activations: 10
EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Dashboard for MetaTrader 5
EcoFineX is a non-trading Expert Advisor that delivers a real-time, quantitative assessment of market direction through a clear, card-based dashboard. Designed for disciplined traders who value clarity, confluence, and controlled risk, it synthesizes 14+ analytical filters into a single Trade Bias Score (0–100) and displays an ATR-based risk percentage for informed position sizing. This tool does not execute trades—it provides transparent, actionable insight to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.
Core Logic & Transparency
Every signal in EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic with no hidden assumptions:
- Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis evaluating cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun crossover, and Chikou confirmation.
- Trend and momentum validation using MACD, ADX, and EMA—with optional H4 trend alignment.
- Volatility-aware risk calibration: Risk % expressed as a percentage of current price.
- Market regime filtering via the Choppiness Index to avoid trading during ranging or excessively noisy conditions.
- Volume and liquidity context from MFI, tick volume, and daily VWAP.
- Price structure detection using fractal-based logic to identify Higher Highs/Lows (bullish structure) or Lower Highs/Lows (bearish structure).
- Volatility regime identification through Bollinger Band width expansion and squeeze dynamics.
- Modern trend confirmation via Supertrend (ATR-based directional filter).
Weighted & Configurable Scoring
Each component is assigned a user-adjustable weight, enabling traders to prioritize higher-timeframe signals over short-term noise. The final score is smoothed over recent ticks to reduce erratic fluctuations and interpreted as:
- ≥60 → ↑ LONG
- ≤40 → ↓ SHORT
- 40–60 → → NEUTRAL
Futuristic On-Chart Dashboard
- Card-based UI with rounded containers, consistent spacing, and dark-theme aesthetics.
- Real-time component cards: MACD, Ichimoku, EMA, ADX, Volatility, RSI, MFI, BB Width, Structure, and Risk %.
- Dynamic arrow coloring: Arrows in key cards change color (green/red/gray) based on signal strength.
- ATR-based Risk % clearly displayed—ideal for calculating lot size or stop distance.
- Zero repainting: All data derived strictly from confirmed, closed bars.
- Low CPU usage: Dashboard updates once per second to balance responsiveness and performance.
Risk-First Filtering
EcoFineX suppresses directional bias under unfavorable conditions:
- ADX < 15 → weak trend
- ATR ratio < 0.25% or > 1.0% → abnormal volatility
- Choppiness Index > 61.8 → ranging market
This ensures signals are only generated when high-confluence, low-risk setups align—never forcing a trade.
"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."
EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in real risk control.
- No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic
- Lightweight | Stable | Fully MT5 Compatible
- Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument
Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©
For custom EA development, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 Profile