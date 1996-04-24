EcoFineX

EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

EcoFineX is a non-trading Expert Advisor that delivers a real-time, quantitative assessment of market direction through a clear, card-based dashboard. Designed for disciplined traders who value clarity, confluence, and controlled risk, it synthesizes 14+ analytical filters into a single Trade Bias Score (0–100) and displays an ATR-based risk percentage for informed position sizing. This tool does not execute trades—it provides transparent, actionable insight to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.

Core Logic & Transparency

Every signal in EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic with no hidden assumptions:

  • Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis evaluating cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun crossover, and Chikou confirmation.
  • Trend and momentum validation using MACD, ADX, and EMA—with optional H4 trend alignment.
  • Volatility-aware risk calibration: Risk %  expressed as a percentage of current price.
  • Market regime filtering via the Choppiness Index to avoid trading during ranging or excessively noisy conditions.
  • Volume and liquidity context from MFI, tick volume, and daily VWAP.
  • Price structure detection using fractal-based logic to identify Higher Highs/Lows (bullish structure) or Lower Highs/Lows (bearish structure).
  • Volatility regime identification through Bollinger Band width expansion and squeeze dynamics.
  • Modern trend confirmation via Supertrend (ATR-based directional filter).

Weighted & Configurable Scoring

Each component is assigned a user-adjustable weight, enabling traders to prioritize higher-timeframe signals over short-term noise. The final score is smoothed over recent ticks to reduce erratic fluctuations and interpreted as:

  • ≥60↑ LONG 
  • ≤40↓ SHORT 
  • 40–60→ NEUTRAL 

Futuristic On-Chart Dashboard

  • Card-based UI with rounded containers, consistent spacing, and dark-theme aesthetics.
  • Real-time component cards: MACD, Ichimoku, EMA, ADX, Volatility, RSI, MFI, BB Width, Structure, and Risk %.
  • Dynamic arrow coloring: Arrows in key cards change color (green/red/gray) based on signal strength.
  • ATR-based Risk % clearly displayed—ideal for calculating lot size or stop distance.
  • Zero repainting: All data derived strictly from confirmed, closed bars.
  • Low CPU usage: Dashboard updates once per second to balance responsiveness and performance.

Risk-First Filtering

EcoFineX suppresses directional bias under unfavorable conditions:

  • ADX < 15 → weak trend
  • ATR ratio < 0.25% or > 1.0% → abnormal volatility
  • Choppiness Index > 61.8 → ranging market

This ensures signals are only generated when high-confluence, low-risk setups align—never forcing a trade.

"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."
EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in real risk control.

  • No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic
  • Lightweight | Stable | Fully MT5 Compatible
  • Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument

Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©
For custom EA development, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 Profile


おすすめのプロダクト
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
エキスパート
SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
Partial N Trail EA
Vitor Salvador
ユーティリティ
Hello  Partial N Trail Ea exists to make your trader life easier.  How? Well.. With this ea you can be sure that your positions are safe when you´re away or doing something else! Features: 1) -Activate/Deactivate Partial Close  -Partial Close at X Pips -% to be closed 2) - Activate/Deactivate SL to Break even  -Break even start  -Break even Profit 3) -Activate/Deactivate Trailing Stop -Trailing Start -Trailing Distance 4)  Auto place TP at x pips Auto place SL at x pips above/below last closed c
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
エキスパート
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
エキスパート
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
エキスパート
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - バージョン 2025 249ドル - 最初の5名様限定！ ライブシグナル Sonic R Pro Enhancedのライブパフォーマンスを確認： トレード戦略 Sonic R Pro Enhancedは、Dragon Band (EMA 34とEMA 89) を基にした自動トレード戦略の改良版であり、先進的なアルゴリズムを搭載しています。 タイムフレーム: M15, M30 対応通貨ペア: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY トレードスタイル: スイングトレード - リトレースメント & 逆張り 最低資金: 500 USD レバレッジ: 1:200 以上 ユーザーガイド Sonic R Pro Enhancedはシンプルさを追求しています。設定するのは1つのパラメータ： RiskAmount のみです。 RiskAmount < 0 の場合：口座残高のパーセンテージでリスクを計算 RiskAmount > 0 の場合：1回のトレードあたりの固定リスク金額 (USD) 例: RiskA
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
エキスパート
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
インディケータ
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
エキスパート
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
エキスパート
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Grid Close System
Mr Adisorn Mayang
エキスパート
ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Prop Firm Guardian
Prime Horizon
ユーティリティ
Prop Firm Guardian PRO - エクイティ・プロテクター Prop Firm のチャレンジを、規律の自動化によってクリアしましょう。 資金提供型（プロップ）トレーディングで失敗する主な原因は、戦略ではなくリスク管理です。誤操作や感情的なトレードによって、1日の最大損失（Daily Drawdown）に到達してしまうことは致命的です。 Prop Firm Guardian PRO はあなたの自動セーフティネットです。口座のエクイティをリアルタイムで監視し、リミットを超える前にすべてをクローズします。 ️ 動作概要 このユーティリティは MT5 ターミナル上で動作し、浮動損益（P&L）を監視します。新規ポジションを開くことはせず、あなたの資金を保護することに特化しています。 資金保護：1日の損失上限に達した場合、すべてのポジションをクローズし、保留中の注文を削除します。 利益の確保：当日の利益目標に到達したら、その日のトレードを自動的に終了します。 オーバートレード防止：設定したリミットに到達した時点で、これ以上トレードできないようにします。 ️ 主な機能 デイリ
Twin Price Action 2 Candles 2 EMAs Pending
Thawinchai Waharam
エキスパート
Price Action Strategy: 2 Candles 2 EMAs Pending 1. Trading Signal: 2 Candles 2 EMAs Pending This system detects reversal patterns from two consecutive candlesticks, and uses dual EMAs (fast and slow) to confirm trend direction: Buy Entry: Red → Green candle + closes above fast EMA → Place Buy Limit Sell Entry: Green → Red candle + closes below fast EMA → Place Sell Limit 2. Signal Filters for Accuracy EMA Trend Filter: Trade in trend direction only (Buy above EMA, Sell below EMA) ADX Filter: Ski
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
ユーティリティ
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
ユーティリティ
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed for MetaTrader 5 , built on the concepts of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It delivers precise buy and sell signals, specifically optimized for short-term trading environments. This indicator is designed for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , offering highly accurate entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timefram
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
エキスパート
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
エキスパート
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
エキスパート
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
エキスパート
Indicementへようこそ！ プロップファーム準備完了! -> セットファイルを ここからダウンロード ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです! 最終価格: 990ドル NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT は、   専門的な取引アルゴリズムの作成における私の 15 年間の経験をインデックス市場にもたらします。 EA は、最適なエントリー価格を見つけるために非常によく考えられたアルゴリズムを使用し、取引のリスクを分散するために内部で複数の戦略を実行します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリング ストップロスとトレーリング テイクプロフィットも使用します。 この
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
エキスパート
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Market Screener
Andrey Khatimlianskii
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Professional tool for professional traders It allows you to browse all available financial instruments and select best ones to trade with lightning speed. Fastest market screening ever Move your mouse over the instruments and instantly see 3 charts with selected timeframes and predefined indicators! Click on the symbol name to hold it. Use UP and DOWN keys to select previous /  next instrument. Ultimate charting Smooth scale, automatic indicator lines width, smart grid and much more. You'll li
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
ユーティリティ
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
エキスパート
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
ユーティリティ
不確実性を明確なトレーディングプランへ。 Trade Planner MT5 は、複数の潜在的な口座シナリオを計画・管理・分析するために設計された、MetaTrader 5 向けの高度な資金管理ツールです。実際の取引を開始または変更する前に、任意の時点や価格で証拠金、余剰証拠金、証拠金維持率がどのように変化するかを把握することができます。 さらに、このプログラムは最悪のシナリオを予測できるようにします。適切な計画がない場合、取引はマージンコールや自動ロスカットを引き起こし、重大な損失を招く可能性があります。適切な計画ツールを使えば、不確実性に頼るのではなく、コントロールを維持できます。 プログラムのコアは、以下の2種類のオブジェクトで構成されています。 VPO — 仮想ポジション（Virtual Position）、未決済注文（Pending Order）、または取引の拠点となるオープントレード（Open Trade） EP — 評価ポイント（Evaluation Point）。リンクされたVPOからの総利益とスワップに基づき、個別のアカウントシナリオを定義するターゲットレベルとして
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
ユーティリティ
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
ユーティリティ
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
ユーティリティ
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
ユーティリティ
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
作者のその他のプロダクト
Xauusd M1 Scalper Ichimoku MACD
Yafi Maulana Hakim
エキスパート
XAUUSD Scalper Pro Ichimoku MACD Ichimoku＋MACD＋マルチタイムフレームトレンドフィルター（MTF）を搭載した、スマートでアグレッシブなXAUUSD M1専用ゴールドスキャルピングEA 概要 XAUUSD Scalper Pro Ichimoku MACD は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） の M1（1分足） に特化して設計された完全自動スキャルピングEAです。 このEAは、 Ichimoku（雲） と MACD の分析を組み合わせ、短期的な強いモメンタムを検出します。さらに、 H4（4時間足）トレンドフィルター を使用し、主要トレンドの方向にのみエントリーします。 また、 ドル（USD）ベースのテイクプロフィット／ストップロス（TP/SL） システムを採用しており、リスク管理をより直感的に行えます。 スマートトレーリングストップ 機能も搭載しており、利益を動的に確保します。 スピード、安定性、効率性を求めるトレーダーに最適な、論理的で透明性の高いスキャルパーEAです。 主な特徴 ダブルエントリー確認: Ichimoku（転換線／基準線のク
Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro
Yafi Maulana Hakim
ユーティリティ
Trailing Stop Utility PRO – マルチモード・マルチシンボルの高度なトレーリング管理ツール バグや不具合を見つけた場合はお気軽にご連絡ください。 皆様のフィードバックはツール改善のために非常に重要です。 概要 Trailing Stop Utility PRO は、複数シンボルや複数時間足に対応した高機能なトレーリングストップ管理ツールです。 軽量で安定しており、すべての MT5 バージョンに対応します。 手動取引、EA取引のどちらにも対応し、Percent・Pips・ATR の3モードに加え、シンボル別/マジックナンバー別プロファイル、アダプティブATR、エクイティロックを備えています。 主な機能 1. 複数のトレーリングモード Percent Mode – 価格のパーセンテージで距離を設定 Pips Mode – 固定ピップス ATR Mode – ATR に基づくボラティリティ対応トレーリング 2. シンボル・Magic Number プロファイル 各シンボル、各EA用に個別設定可能。 上書き設定やワイルドカードにも対応。 3. アダプティブ ATR 高速
StockyAI AI Stock Analyzer
Yafi Maulana Hakim
ユーティリティ
StockyAI – AI-Powered Trading Signal and Market Analysis System StockyAI is an advanced subscription-based analysis engine designed to support traders with objective data-driven decisions. Instead of relying on subjective chart interpretation, StockyAI processes market data using quantitative models, technical analysis, adaptive scoring, and probability mapping to generate actionable trading signals. This product connects directly to the StockyAI cloud server, where analysis is performed in real
FREE
