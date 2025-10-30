Xauusd M1 Scalper Ichimoku MACD
- Experts
- Yafi Maulana Hakim
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 30 October 2025
- Activations: 10
Xauusd Scalper Pro Ichimoku MACD
Smart & Aggressive Gold Scalper for XAUUSD M1 with Ichimoku + MACD + MTF Trend Filter
Overview
Xauusd Scalper Pro Ichimoku MACD is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.
This EA combines Ichimoku and MACD analysis to detect strong short-term momentum and uses a multi-timeframe (H4) trend filter to ensure trades align with the major trend.
Built with Take Profit / Stop Loss calculated in USD (not pips), this EA allows for precise risk control and includes an adaptive trailing stop to lock in profits dynamically.
Perfect for traders seeking a fast, efficient, and transparent scalper with logical entry conditions and robust risk management.
Main Features
Dual Confirmation Entry: Combines Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun cross & Kumo filter) + MACD (momentum & crossover confirmation).
MTF Trend Filter: H4 Moving Average filter ensures entries follow the higher timeframe trend.
USD-Based Risk System: TP/SL calculated in USD instead of pips — for realistic and consistent risk control.
Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically activates and locks profits once the USD target is reached.
Multi-Position Mode: Allows multiple open positions (default: 4).
Fast & Stable Execution: Optimized for low-spread ECN brokers.
Fully Backtestable: 100% compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester (no external indicators required).
Simple Parameters: Easy-to-understand inputs — adjust lot, USD-based TP/SL, trailing stop, MTF settings, and more.
Main Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Lot Size
|Trade volume per position
|Max Positions
|Maximum number of open positions
|TP / SL (USD)
|Take Profit and Stop Loss in USD
|Trailing Start / Step (USD)
|Trailing stop activation & step distance
|Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun/SenkouB)
|Ichimoku parameters
|MACD (Fast/Slow/Signal)
|MACD parameters
|MA MTF (TF & Period)
|Multi-timeframe (H4) trend filter
Recommended Settings
-
Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread
-
Minimum Leverage: 1:200
-
Minimum Deposit: $750
-
Ideal Spread: ≤ 30 points (3 pips)
-
Broker: EXNESS
Testing & Performance
The EA has been tested in both backtest and forward test environments, showing stable performance even during periods of high volatility.
Because scalping depends heavily on spread, slippage, and execution speed, it is strongly recommended to run this EA on a fast VPS (ping < 30ms).
Important Notes
This EA does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies.
Every trade is protected with a real Stop Loss and a dynamic trailing stop to secure profits.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management according to your balance and trading style.
***If you find any bugs, feel free to send me a message.