EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

EcoFineX is a non-trading Expert Advisor that delivers a real-time, quantitative assessment of market direction through a clear, card-based dashboard. Designed for disciplined traders who value clarity, confluence, and controlled risk, it synthesizes 14+ analytical filters into a single Trade Bias Score (0–100) and displays an ATR-based risk percentage for informed position sizing. This tool does not execute trades—it provides transparent, actionable insight to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.

Core Logic & Transparency

Every signal in EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic with no hidden assumptions:

Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis evaluating cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun crossover, and Chikou confirmation.

Trend and momentum validation using MACD, ADX, and EMA—with optional H4 trend alignment.

Volatility-aware risk calibration : Risk % expressed as a percentage of current price.

Market regime filtering via the Choppiness Index to avoid trading during ranging or excessively noisy conditions.

Volume and liquidity context from MFI, tick volume, and daily VWAP.

Price structure detection using fractal-based logic to identify Higher Highs/Lows (bullish structure) or Lower Highs/Lows (bearish structure).

Volatility regime identification through Bollinger Band width expansion and squeeze dynamics.

Modern trend confirmation via Supertrend (ATR-based directional filter).

Weighted & Configurable Scoring

Each component is assigned a user-adjustable weight, enabling traders to prioritize higher-timeframe signals over short-term noise. The final score is smoothed over recent ticks to reduce erratic fluctuations and interpreted as:

≥60 → ↑ LONG

≤40 → ↓ SHORT

40–60 → → NEUTRAL

Futuristic On-Chart Dashboard

Card-based UI with rounded containers, consistent spacing, and dark-theme aesthetics.

Real-time component cards : MACD, Ichimoku, EMA, ADX, Volatility, RSI, MFI, BB Width, Structure, and Risk %.

Dynamic arrow coloring : Arrows in key cards change color (green/red/gray) based on signal strength.

ATR-based Risk % clearly displayed—ideal for calculating lot size or stop distance.

Zero repainting : All data derived strictly from confirmed, closed bars.

Low CPU usage : Dashboard updates once per second to balance responsiveness and performance.

Risk-First Filtering

EcoFineX suppresses directional bias under unfavorable conditions:

ADX < 15 → weak trend

ATR ratio < 0.25% or > 1.0% → abnormal volatility

Choppiness Index > 61.8 → ranging market

This ensures signals are only generated when high-confluence, low-risk setups align—never forcing a trade.

"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."

EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in real risk control.

No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic

Lightweight | Stable | Fully MT5 Compatible

Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument

Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©

For custom EA development, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 Profile