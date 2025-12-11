EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Indicator & Risk Dashboard (MT5)

EcoFineX is a sophisticated, transparent, and highly adaptive dashboard-based Expert Advisor that synthesizes 14+ market filters into a single, actionable Trade Bias Score (0–100) with real-time ATR-based risk percentage. Designed for disciplined traders who prioritize clarity, confluence, and risk control, this tool does not place trades—instead, it provides a clear, quantified market bias to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.

Core Logic & Transparency

Every component of EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic:

Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis (M15, H1, H4) with weighted scoring for cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun alignment, and Chikou confirmation.

Trend & momentum validation via MACD, ADX (+DI/-DI), and EMA (current + optional H4).

Volatility-aware risk calibration using ATR (risk % = 2×ATR as % of price).

Regime filtering with Choppiness Index to avoid trading in ranging or excessively noisy markets.

Volume & liquidity insights from MFI, tick volume, and VWAP (daily anchor).

Price structure detection using fractal-based market structure logic (Higher Highs/Lows vs. Lower Highs/Lows).

Dynamic volatility regimes via Bollinger Band width expansion/squeeze detection.

Modern confirmation with Supertrend (ATR-based trend filter).

Weighted Scoring System

Each signal component is assigned a configurable weight, allowing traders to emphasize higher-timeframe trends over short-term oscillators. The final score is smoothed over 3 ticks to reduce noise and presented as:

≥60 → LONG bias (green)

≤40 → SHORT bias (red)

40–60 → NEUTRAL (orange)

On-Chart Dashboard Features

Real-time Trade Bias Score with color-coded background.

Individual component scores (MACD, Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, etc.) for full transparency.

ATR-based Risk % displayed in gold—ideal for position sizing.

Clean, compact Consolas/Arial UI pinned to the top-left corner (fully customizable position).

Zero lag, zero repainting —all calculations use confirmed closed bars only.

Risk-First Philosophy

Automatically disables trading bias during: Low ADX (<15): weak trend Extreme ATR (<0.25% or >1%): abnormal volatility Choppy markets (Choppiness > 61.8)

Encourages low-risk, high-confluence setups —never forces a trade.

"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."

EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in risk-aware analytics.

No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic

Lightweight | Stable | MT5 Compatible

Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument

Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©

For custom enhancements, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 profile.