EcoFineX

EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Indicator & Risk Dashboard (MT5)

EcoFineX is a sophisticated, transparent, and highly adaptive dashboard-based Expert Advisor that synthesizes 14+ market filters into a single, actionable Trade Bias Score (0–100) with real-time ATR-based risk percentage. Designed for disciplined traders who prioritize clarity, confluence, and risk control, this tool does not place trades—instead, it provides a clear, quantified market bias to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.

Core Logic & Transparency

Every component of EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic:

  • Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis (M15, H1, H4) with weighted scoring for cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun alignment, and Chikou confirmation.
  • Trend & momentum validation via MACD, ADX (+DI/-DI), and EMA (current + optional H4).
  • Volatility-aware risk calibration using ATR (risk % = 2×ATR as % of price).
  • Regime filtering with Choppiness Index to avoid trading in ranging or excessively noisy markets.
  • Volume & liquidity insights from MFI, tick volume, and VWAP (daily anchor).
  • Price structure detection using fractal-based market structure logic (Higher Highs/Lows vs. Lower Highs/Lows).
  • Dynamic volatility regimes via Bollinger Band width expansion/squeeze detection.
  • Modern confirmation with Supertrend (ATR-based trend filter).

 Weighted Scoring System

Each signal component is assigned a configurable weight, allowing traders to emphasize higher-timeframe trends over short-term oscillators. The final score is smoothed over 3 ticks to reduce noise and presented as:

  • ≥60LONG bias (green)
  • ≤40SHORT bias (red)
  • 40–60NEUTRAL (orange)

 On-Chart Dashboard Features

  • Real-time Trade Bias Score with color-coded background.
  • Individual component scores (MACD, Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, etc.) for full transparency.
  • ATR-based Risk % displayed in gold—ideal for position sizing.
  • Clean, compact Consolas/Arial UI pinned to the top-left corner (fully customizable position).
  • Zero lag, zero repainting—all calculations use confirmed closed bars only.

 Risk-First Philosophy

  • Automatically disables trading bias during:
    • Low ADX (<15): weak trend
    • Extreme ATR (<0.25% or >1%): abnormal volatility
    • Choppy markets (Choppiness > 61.8)
  • Encourages low-risk, high-confluence setups—never forces a trade.

"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."
EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in risk-aware analytics.

 No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic
 Lightweight | Stable | MT5 Compatible
 Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument

Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©
For custom enhancements, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 profile.


