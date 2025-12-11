EcoFineX
- Yardımcı programlar
- Yafi Maulana Hakim
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Indicator & Risk Dashboard (MT5)
EcoFineX is a sophisticated, transparent, and highly adaptive dashboard-based Expert Advisor that synthesizes 14+ market filters into a single, actionable Trade Bias Score (0–100) with real-time ATR-based risk percentage. Designed for disciplined traders who prioritize clarity, confluence, and risk control, this tool does not place trades—instead, it provides a clear, quantified market bias to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.
Core Logic & Transparency
Every component of EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic:
- Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis (M15, H1, H4) with weighted scoring for cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun alignment, and Chikou confirmation.
- Trend & momentum validation via MACD, ADX (+DI/-DI), and EMA (current + optional H4).
- Volatility-aware risk calibration using ATR (risk % = 2×ATR as % of price).
- Regime filtering with Choppiness Index to avoid trading in ranging or excessively noisy markets.
- Volume & liquidity insights from MFI, tick volume, and VWAP (daily anchor).
- Price structure detection using fractal-based market structure logic (Higher Highs/Lows vs. Lower Highs/Lows).
- Dynamic volatility regimes via Bollinger Band width expansion/squeeze detection.
- Modern confirmation with Supertrend (ATR-based trend filter).
Weighted Scoring System
Each signal component is assigned a configurable weight, allowing traders to emphasize higher-timeframe trends over short-term oscillators. The final score is smoothed over 3 ticks to reduce noise and presented as:
- ≥60 → LONG bias (green)
- ≤40 → SHORT bias (red)
- 40–60 → NEUTRAL (orange)
On-Chart Dashboard Features
- Real-time Trade Bias Score with color-coded background.
- Individual component scores (MACD, Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, etc.) for full transparency.
- ATR-based Risk % displayed in gold—ideal for position sizing.
- Clean, compact Consolas/Arial UI pinned to the top-left corner (fully customizable position).
- Zero lag, zero repainting—all calculations use confirmed closed bars only.
Risk-First Philosophy
- Automatically disables trading bias during:
- Low ADX (<15): weak trend
- Extreme ATR (<0.25% or >1%): abnormal volatility
- Choppy markets (Choppiness > 61.8)
- Encourages low-risk, high-confluence setups—never forces a trade.
"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."
EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in risk-aware analytics.
No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic
Lightweight | Stable | MT5 Compatible
Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument
Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©
For custom enhancements, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 profile.