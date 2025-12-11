EcoFineX

EcoFineX – Multi-Factor Adaptive Bias Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

EcoFineX is a non-trading Expert Advisor that delivers a real-time, quantitative assessment of market direction through a clear, card-based dashboard. Designed for disciplined traders who value clarity, confluence, and controlled risk, it synthesizes 14+ analytical filters into a single Trade Bias Score (0–100) and displays an ATR-based risk percentage for informed position sizing. This tool does not execute trades—it provides transparent, actionable insight to support manual or semi-automated decision-making.

Core Logic & Transparency

Every signal in EcoFineX is built on explainable, modular logic with no hidden assumptions:

  • Multi-timeframe Ichimoku analysis evaluating cloud position, Tenkan/Kijun crossover, and Chikou confirmation.
  • Trend and momentum validation using MACD, ADX, and EMA—with optional H4 trend alignment.
  • Volatility-aware risk calibration: Risk %  expressed as a percentage of current price.
  • Market regime filtering via the Choppiness Index to avoid trading during ranging or excessively noisy conditions.
  • Volume and liquidity context from MFI, tick volume, and daily VWAP.
  • Price structure detection using fractal-based logic to identify Higher Highs/Lows (bullish structure) or Lower Highs/Lows (bearish structure).
  • Volatility regime identification through Bollinger Band width expansion and squeeze dynamics.
  • Modern trend confirmation via Supertrend (ATR-based directional filter).

Weighted & Configurable Scoring

Each component is assigned a user-adjustable weight, enabling traders to prioritize higher-timeframe signals over short-term noise. The final score is smoothed over recent ticks to reduce erratic fluctuations and interpreted as:

  • ≥60↑ LONG 
  • ≤40↓ SHORT 
  • 40–60→ NEUTRAL 

Futuristic On-Chart Dashboard

  • Card-based UI with rounded containers, consistent spacing, and dark-theme aesthetics.
  • Real-time component cards: MACD, Ichimoku, EMA, ADX, Volatility, RSI, MFI, BB Width, Structure, and Risk %.
  • Dynamic arrow coloring: Arrows in key cards change color (green/red/gray) based on signal strength.
  • ATR-based Risk % clearly displayed—ideal for calculating lot size or stop distance.
  • Zero repainting: All data derived strictly from confirmed, closed bars.
  • Low CPU usage: Dashboard updates once per second to balance responsiveness and performance.

Risk-First Filtering

EcoFineX suppresses directional bias under unfavorable conditions:

  • ADX < 15 → weak trend
  • ATR ratio < 0.25% or > 1.0% → abnormal volatility
  • Choppiness Index > 61.8 → ranging market

This ensures signals are only generated when high-confluence, low-risk setups align—never forcing a trade.

"Trading isn’t about predicting—it’s about responding with precision."
EcoFineX gives you the clarity to act, not the illusion of certainty. Use it as your real-time market compass—consistent, logical, and grounded in real risk control.

  • No Martingale | No Grid | No Hidden Logic
  • Lightweight | Stable | Fully MT5 Compatible
  • Ideal for XAUUSD, Indices, or any volatile instrument

Developed by Yafi Maulana Hakim / EcoFineX ©
For custom EA development, strategy automation, or private deployment, contact via MQL5 Profile


