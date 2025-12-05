Gold Zone EA
- Experts
- Simon Reger
- Versione: 1.0
⭐ Overview
Gold Zone EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and trade Supply & Demand structures based on clear price behavior and momentum.
The EA combines zone detection, impulse confirmation, EMA filtering, multi-TP management, break-even, trailing stop, and a fully integrated manual trading panel.
The EA works on a wide range of symbols, including:
-
XAUUSD
-
EURUSD
-
GBPUSD
-
USDJPY
-
BTCUSD
-
and many other Forex, Index, Metal and Crypto instruments.
No external DLLs are used.🎯 Core Logic – How the EA Trades
🔹 1. Automatic Detection of Supply & Demand Zones
Gold Zone EA identifies structural price areas where buying or selling pressure is visible.
Detection is based on:
-
Base candles (Base High / Base Low)
-
Candle-pattern validation
-
Optional EMA trend-strength filter
-
Zone size limits
-
Overlap control
-
Automatic removal of invalidated zones
Zones remain active until:
-
price breaks through the area multiple times
-
or an internal invalidation counter is reached
🔹 2. Zone Activation (“Arming")
A newly created zone becomes armed only when price confirms interest:
Supply Zone
-
A candle closes above the zone's lower boundary → zone becomes active
Demand Zone
-
A candle closes below the upper boundary → zone becomes active
Only armed zones can generate a trading signal.
🔹 3. Entry Signal Through Impulse Candle
A trade is triggered when:
-
an impulse candle closes in zone direction
-
the candle body meets a configurable minimum body size
-
the entry distance to the zone is within a defined maximum
A trade is not executed if:
-
the spread is above the allowed threshold
-
a position in the same direction already exists
-
the EMA trend filter (optional) is not satisfied
-
not enough margin is available
✔️ Three Take-Profit Levels
Each entry is split into three positions, each targeting TP1, TP2 or TP3.
✔️ Adaptive Stop-Loss
SL is calculated based on:
-
the last n candles
-
an additional buffer
-
optional minimum and maximum SL in points
✔️ Break-Even Automation
When price reaches a defined profit amount, SL is moved to break-even.
✔️ Trailing Stop
Two modes available:
-
Point-based trailing
-
Candle-based trailing (using last n candles)
✔️ Reverse-Signal Logic (optional)
The EA can:
-
close running positions when an opposite signal appears
-
and optionally open a trade in the opposite direction immediately
✔️ Visual Trade Markers
Each trade is displayed on the chart with arrows at the entry price.🖥️ Integrated Manual Trading Panel
Gold Zone EA includes a movable control panel inside the chart.
The panel allows:
-
Enabling / disabling AutoTrading
-
Manual BUY / SELL
-
Adjusting LOT size via +/− buttons
-
Triggering manual break-even
-
Closing all open EA positions
-
Displaying:
-
profit of open trades
-
profit of last closed trades
-
profit of the last X days
-
current spread (with color warning)
-
trade counter
-
win-rate
-
profit factor
-
This makes it possible to:
👉 trade fully automatically
👉 trade manually
👉 or combine both approaches