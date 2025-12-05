Gold Zone EA

Overview

Gold Zone EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and trade Supply & Demand structures based on clear price behavior and momentum.
The EA combines zone detection, impulse confirmation, EMA filtering, multi-TP management, break-even, trailing stop, and a fully integrated manual trading panel.

The EA works on a wide range of symbols, including:

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • BTCUSD

  • and many other Forex, Index, Metal and Crypto instruments.

No external DLLs are used.

🎯 Core Logic – How the EA Trades

🔹 1. Automatic Detection of Supply & Demand Zones

Gold Zone EA identifies structural price areas where buying or selling pressure is visible.
Detection is based on:

  • Base candles (Base High / Base Low)

  • Candle-pattern validation

  • Optional EMA trend-strength filter

  • Zone size limits

  • Overlap control

  • Automatic removal of invalidated zones

Zones remain active until:

  • price breaks through the area multiple times

  • or an internal invalidation counter is reached

🔹 2. Zone Activation (“Arming")

A newly created zone becomes armed only when price confirms interest:

Supply Zone

  • A candle closes above the zone's lower boundary → zone becomes active

Demand Zone

  • A candle closes below the upper boundary → zone becomes active

Only armed zones can generate a trading signal.

🔹 3. Entry Signal Through Impulse Candle

A trade is triggered when:

  • an impulse candle closes in zone direction

  • the candle body meets a configurable minimum body size

  • the entry distance to the zone is within a defined maximum

A trade is not executed if:

  • the spread is above the allowed threshold

  • a position in the same direction already exists

  • the EMA trend filter (optional) is not satisfied

  • not enough margin is available

⚙️ Trade Management Features

✔️ Three Take-Profit Levels

Each entry is split into three positions, each targeting TP1, TP2 or TP3.

✔️ Adaptive Stop-Loss

SL is calculated based on:

  • the last n candles

  • an additional buffer

  • optional minimum and maximum SL in points

✔️ Break-Even Automation

When price reaches a defined profit amount, SL is moved to break-even.

✔️ Trailing Stop

Two modes available:

  • Point-based trailing

  • Candle-based trailing (using last n candles)

✔️ Reverse-Signal Logic (optional)

The EA can:

  • close running positions when an opposite signal appears

  • and optionally open a trade in the opposite direction immediately

✔️ Visual Trade Markers

Each trade is displayed on the chart with arrows at the entry price.

🖥️ Integrated Manual Trading Panel

Gold Zone EA includes a movable control panel inside the chart.

The panel allows:

  • Enabling / disabling AutoTrading

  • Manual BUY / SELL

  • Adjusting LOT size via +/− buttons

  • Triggering manual break-even

  • Closing all open EA positions

  • Displaying:

    • profit of open trades

    • profit of last closed trades

    • profit of the last X days

    • current spread (with color warning)

    • trade counter

    • win-rate

    • profit factor

This makes it possible to:

👉 trade fully automatically
👉 trade manually
👉 or combine both approaches


Altri dall’autore
Gold Trend EA
Simon Reger
Experts
Questo EA si distingue per le fasi di tendenza. Es werden 4 Positionen (manuell einstellbar) eröffnet mit unterschiedlichen TPs und fixem SL. Sobald das erste TP Level erreicht wurde e la posizione geschlossen wird, wird für die altre posizioni der SL auf Break Even nachgezogen. Die letzte Position schließ erst wenn ein Gegensignal triggert. Quindi sono molte le fasi di tendenza mitzunehmen. - Nessuna martingala - Sistema Kein Grid - Jeder Trade ist mit SL abgesichert - Trades können auch manue
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Experts
Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor opens positions when several conditions for a potential short-term trend reversal are met. The EA analyses every new bar and checks price behaviour relative to Bollinger Bands, a moving average, RSI and the recent price range. A trade is opened only when all required filters confirm a possible reversal. Strategy logic The following elements are used in the signal generation: Bollinger Bands – detection
Opening Gap Trader
Simon Reger
4 (1)
Experts
L'Opening Gap EA è particolarmente adatto per negoziare i gap all'apertura dei prezzi delle azioni. Poiché le azioni generalmente salgono più di quanto scendono, vengono aperte solo posizioni di acquisto. L'operazione viene effettuata poco prima della fine dell'orario di negoziazione e chiusa il giorno successivo immediatamente all'apertura. Il divario creato qui viene quindi preso come profitto. Nel backtest con NVDA sono stati generati buoni profitti. Questo EA è una buona aggiunta al tuo port
FREE
MT5 Terminal Copy
Simon Reger
5 (1)
Utilità
MT5 Terminal Copy for Copying MT5 Terminals This Expert Advisor (EA) allows you to copy trading activities between different MT5 terminals. It provides a simple and efficient solution for traders who want to duplicate positions or strategies in real-time across different accounts or devices. The EA can run on a main terminal and automatically replicate trades on other connected accounts. Ideal for copy trading or testing strategies on multiple accounts simultaneously. Main Features: Real-time C
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione