Gold Zone EA

Overview

Gold Zone EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and trade Supply & Demand structures based on clear price behavior and momentum.
The EA combines zone detection, impulse confirmation, EMA filtering, multi-TP management, break-even, trailing stop, and a fully integrated manual trading panel.

The EA works on a wide range of symbols, including:

  • XAUUSD

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • BTCUSD

  • and many other Forex, Index, Metal and Crypto instruments.

No external DLLs are used.

🎯 Core Logic – How the EA Trades

🔹 1. Automatic Detection of Supply & Demand Zones

Gold Zone EA identifies structural price areas where buying or selling pressure is visible.
Detection is based on:

  • Base candles (Base High / Base Low)

  • Candle-pattern validation

  • Optional EMA trend-strength filter

  • Zone size limits

  • Overlap control

  • Automatic removal of invalidated zones

Zones remain active until:

  • price breaks through the area multiple times

  • or an internal invalidation counter is reached

🔹 2. Zone Activation (“Arming")

A newly created zone becomes armed only when price confirms interest:

Supply Zone

  • A candle closes above the zone's lower boundary → zone becomes active

Demand Zone

  • A candle closes below the upper boundary → zone becomes active

Only armed zones can generate a trading signal.

🔹 3. Entry Signal Through Impulse Candle

A trade is triggered when:

  • an impulse candle closes in zone direction

  • the candle body meets a configurable minimum body size

  • the entry distance to the zone is within a defined maximum

A trade is not executed if:

  • the spread is above the allowed threshold

  • a position in the same direction already exists

  • the EMA trend filter (optional) is not satisfied

  • not enough margin is available

⚙️ Trade Management Features

✔️ Three Take-Profit Levels

Each entry is split into three positions, each targeting TP1, TP2 or TP3.

✔️ Adaptive Stop-Loss

SL is calculated based on:

  • the last n candles

  • an additional buffer

  • optional minimum and maximum SL in points

✔️ Break-Even Automation

When price reaches a defined profit amount, SL is moved to break-even.

✔️ Trailing Stop

Two modes available:

  • Point-based trailing

  • Candle-based trailing (using last n candles)

✔️ Reverse-Signal Logic (optional)

The EA can:

  • close running positions when an opposite signal appears

  • and optionally open a trade in the opposite direction immediately

✔️ Visual Trade Markers

Each trade is displayed on the chart with arrows at the entry price.

🖥️ Integrated Manual Trading Panel

Gold Zone EA includes a movable control panel inside the chart.

The panel allows:

  • Enabling / disabling AutoTrading

  • Manual BUY / SELL

  • Adjusting LOT size via +/− buttons

  • Triggering manual break-even

  • Closing all open EA positions

  • Displaying:

    • profit of open trades

    • profit of last closed trades

    • profit of the last X days

    • current spread (with color warning)

    • trade counter

    • win-rate

    • profit factor

This makes it possible to:

👉 trade fully automatically
👉 trade manually
👉 or combine both approaches


