⭐ Overview

Gold Zone EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and trade Supply & Demand structures based on clear price behavior and momentum.

The EA combines zone detection, impulse confirmation, EMA filtering, multi-TP management, break-even, trailing stop, and a fully integrated manual trading panel.

The EA works on a wide range of symbols, including:

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

BTCUSD

and many other Forex, Index, Metal and Crypto instruments.

No external DLLs are used.

🔹 1. Automatic Detection of Supply & Demand Zones

Gold Zone EA identifies structural price areas where buying or selling pressure is visible.

Detection is based on:

Base candles (Base High / Base Low)

Candle-pattern validation

Optional EMA trend-strength filter

Zone size limits

Overlap control

Automatic removal of invalidated zones

Zones remain active until:

price breaks through the area multiple times

or an internal invalidation counter is reached

🔹 2. Zone Activation (“Arming")

A newly created zone becomes armed only when price confirms interest:

Supply Zone

A candle closes above the zone's lower boundary → zone becomes active

Demand Zone

A candle closes below the upper boundary → zone becomes active

Only armed zones can generate a trading signal.

🔹 3. Entry Signal Through Impulse Candle

A trade is triggered when:

an impulse candle closes in zone direction

the candle body meets a configurable minimum body size

the entry distance to the zone is within a defined maximum

A trade is not executed if:

the spread is above the allowed threshold

a position in the same direction already exists

the EMA trend filter (optional) is not satisfied

not enough margin is available

✔️ Three Take-Profit Levels

⚙️

Each entry is split into three positions, each targeting TP1, TP2 or TP3.

✔️ Adaptive Stop-Loss

SL is calculated based on:

the last n candles

an additional buffer

optional minimum and maximum SL in points

✔️ Break-Even Automation

When price reaches a defined profit amount, SL is moved to break-even.

✔️ Trailing Stop

Two modes available:

Point-based trailing

Candle-based trailing (using last n candles)

✔️ Reverse-Signal Logic (optional)

The EA can:

close running positions when an opposite signal appears

and optionally open a trade in the opposite direction immediately

✔️ Visual Trade Markers

Each trade is displayed on the chart with arrows at the entry price.

🖥️

Gold Zone EA includes a movable control panel inside the chart.

The panel allows:

Enabling / disabling AutoTrading

Manual BUY / SELL

Adjusting LOT size via +/− buttons

Triggering manual break-even

Closing all open EA positions

Displaying: profit of open trades profit of last closed trades profit of the last X days current spread (with color warning) trade counter win-rate profit factor



This makes it possible to:

👉 trade fully automatically

👉 trade manually

👉 or combine both approaches