MT5 Terminal Copy for Copying MT5 Terminals

This Expert Advisor (EA) allows you to copy trading activities between different MT5 terminals. It provides a simple and efficient solution for traders who want to duplicate positions or strategies in real-time across different accounts or devices. The EA can run on a main terminal and automatically replicate trades on other connected accounts. Ideal for copy trading or testing strategies on multiple accounts simultaneously.

Main Features:

Real-time Copy of Trades: Instantly copies market and limit orders, as well as stop-loss and take-profit settings.

Instantly copies market and limit orders, as well as stop-loss and take-profit settings. Multiple Accounts: Enables copying of trades across various MT5 accounts.

Enables copying of trades across various MT5 accounts. Flexibility: Can be customized for different trading strategies and timeframes.

Can be customized for different trading strategies and timeframes. User-friendly: Simple installation and configuration with no complicated settings.

If you have any questions, feel free to send me an inquiry, and I will be happy to assist you with the settings.

