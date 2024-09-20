Opening Gap Trader
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
Advantages of the EA:
- No martingale, no grid system
- Every trade is secured with SL
- You can trade with just a small amount of capital, min. 100.
- Tested with NVDA Timeframe M1. However, other assets can also be used.
It is important that you check the trading window in the M1 timeframe to see when the trading time ends. In the settings you can then set this time 1 minute earlier under “Trading Hours”.
Here is an example: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/123570#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=54625304
Here is the set file: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/123570#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55953508
this EA is good for those stock which going uptrend, but not good for stock shaking or down trend like TSLA in first half of 2024, and can developer fix lot issue? it seems EA maxim lot is 1.0