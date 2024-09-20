Opening Gap Trader

No martingale, no grid system

Every trade is secured with SL

You can trade with just a small amount of capital, min. 100.

Tested with NVDA Timeframe M1. However, other assets can also be used.

The Opening Gap EA is particularly suitable for trading the gaps at the opening of stock prices. Since stocks generally rise more than they fall, only buy positions are opened. The trade is placed shortly before the end of trading hours and closed the next day immediately after opening. The gap created here is then taken as profit. Good profits were generated in the backtest with NVDA. This EA is a good addition to the EA portfolio.



It is important that you check the trading window in the M1 timeframe to see when the trading time ends. In the settings you can then set this time 1 minute earlier under “Trading Hours”.

Here is an example: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/123570#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=54625304



Here is the set file: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/123570#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55953508

