Pixel Haven 5

or overseeing client funds, this EA respects all boundaries — and consistently produces results.

Use it on one chart only: Simply attach it to NZDCAD on the M30 timeframe. Just that. One chart. One powerful tool.

Accurate backtesting demands correct configuration! Reach out for my .ini file and detailed setup instructions.

Note: The current price for this EA is 225. Once 10 licenses are bought, the price will increase to 109. To date, 1 copies have been sold. Secure yours before the price hike.

Blog link = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583

Channel link = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar

Message me and I’ll send a Trial package for demo accounts.