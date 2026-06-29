Pixel Haven 5
- Experts
-
Fajar Dicky FirmansyahWe aim to build a community of traders to collaboratively develop and optimize our trading software based on your valuable reviews and comments. I am committed to providing regular updates to the EA and actively involving our customers in its evolution.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
No gimmicks. No false claims. Pixel Haven caters to traders focused on a single goal: steady performance. Whether navigating a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA respects all boundaries — and consistently produces results.
|Positions close within 36 hours.
Use it on one chart only: Simply attach it to NZDCAD on the M30 timeframe. Just that. One chart. One powerful tool.
Accurate backtesting demands correct configuration! Reach out for my .ini file and detailed setup instructions.
Note: The current price for this EA is 225. Once 10 licenses are bought, the price will increase to 109. To date, 1 copies have been sold. Secure yours before the price hike.
Blog link = https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763583
Channel link = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltradingfajar
Message me and I’ll send a Trial package for demo accounts.
Main Advantages
- SPECIAL OFFER: Purchase one, get two!!! After buying, contact me to receive an additional expert advisor at no extra cost.
- Automated Risk Calculation: Determines lot size depending on your account balance and stop loss distance.
- Supports Manual or Fixed Lots: Choose your preferred method — either cautious or aggressive trading.
- Drawdown Protection: Automatically stops the EA when losses surpass your defined threshold.
- Single-Chart Operation: Handles several symbols internally without overcrowding your trading platform.
How the Strategy Works
Volume Acceleration: Detects rapid volume shifts that often signal upcoming breakouts.
Setup Guide
|Parameter
|Value
|Chart
|NZDCAD
|Timeframe
|M30
|Symbols managed
|NZDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCAD,CADCHF,GBPCAD,CADJPY
After your purchase: Get in touch for Telegram access. Verified users receive private updates, configuration files, and exclusive insights.
The description says this is based on "Volume Acceleration: Detects rapid volume shifts that often signal upcoming breakouts." I found this an unusual enough concept that I gave it a try. This EA was published 29 June 2026 and not yet updated afterwards, which gives us almost a month of forward-test. Backtesting (but actually forward testing) this on my broker's real ticks shows it's a loss for July so far. I also ran it live for a week and got a few trades, which I've just compared to the backtest - the trades match exactly - which means the loss for July so far seen in the backtest is for real (at least with this broker), not a result of some discrepancy in the historical volume data that my broker provides (it appears the historical data matches what the broker provides live). So this is not reliably profitable (if at all), but it works reliably (producing an overall loss so far). User support is great, and I also like the offer to get another EA for free, although actually making use of this offer feels cumbersome as the EA would need to be tied to my account via custom builds.