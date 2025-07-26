How to Run the EA on Chart

Simply attach the EA to any symbol and any timeframe. The system will automatically detect both and begin operating based on its internal logic — no manual matching needed.
Full setup instructions are available in the guide below:
How to Backtest Correctly
Symbol Input Format
Always backtest on MetaTrader 5 for accuracy. MT4 lacks modern features like "every tick based on real ticks" and only allows one symbol per test. In MT5, the EA supports multi-symbol testing and gives far better results.
Using the EA with Other Experts
To define the symbols, edit the symbols input field. If your broker shows symbols like EURUSD.m, you should just enter EURUSD. The EA automatically detects suffixes and adjusts accordingly.
You can use this EA alongside other EAs by assigning a unique magic number in the input section. This ensures there are no trade conflicts between systems.
How to Join the Telegram Channel
Join the MQL5 Channel
Best Set File
Suggesting New Inputs or Features
The EA performs well with default settings. For improved performance, you can optimize the set file to match your broker conditions. Any additional optimized set files will be published in our Telegram or MQL5 channels.
If you have a feature idea or need a new input, feel free to message me directly in MQL5 chat. I always welcome feedback and regularly improve the EA based on user input.
basics
- enter symbols — Lists the trading pairs that the EA will operate on (e.g., “GBPUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD”).
- magic number — Unique identifier assigned to this EA to distinguish its trades from others.
- comment — Custom text comment attached to each trade for tracking and identification purposes.
news control
- high impact news filter usage — Disables trading during major high-impact economic news events.
- medium impact news filter usage — Suspends trading during medium-impact news events.
- low impact news filter usage — Adds protection against trading during low-impact news releases.
- avoid trading prior news — Sets the number of hours to pause trading before news events.
- avoid trading post news — Sets the number of hours to pause trading after news events.
How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5
- Go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl + O ).
- Select the Expert Advisors tab.
- Tick Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
- Add this URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK.
timed closure
- hour to close friday (-1 for off) — Defines the specific hour on Friday when all trades are closed automatically; -1 disables the function.
define same order preferences
- toggle allowing hedging — Enables or disables opening simultaneous buy and sell positions on the same symbol.
risk setup
- choose lot calculation method — Defines how trade volume is calculated (fixed, mid-risk, balance-based, etc.).
- fix lot — Sets a constant lot size for all trades, ignoring balance-based adjustments.
extended settings
- spread guard band in pips — Adds an extra spread tolerance buffer for safer trade entries.
- jitter amplitude around base delay — Introduces small random timing variations (in milliseconds) to simulate live trading conditions.
- toggle triple-swap avoidance — Prevents trading on Wednesday evenings to avoid triple swap charges from brokers.
firm options
- tp-sl changer for ftmo — Slightly randomizes take-profit and stop-loss distances to comply with prop firm trading systems.
- daily loss restriction in balance currency — Sets a maximum daily loss limit in account currency to prevent excessive drawdown.