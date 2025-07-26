Simply attach the EA to any symbol and any timeframe. The system will automatically detect both and begin operating based on its internal logic — no manual matching needed.

How to Run the EA on Chart



Full setup instructions are available in the guide below:



Always backtest on MetaTrader 5 for accuracy. MT4 lacks modern features like "every tick based on real ticks" and only allows one symbol per test. In MT5, the EA supports multi-symbol testing and gives far better results.

To define the symbols, edit the symbols input field. If your broker shows symbols like EURUSD.m, you should just enter EURUSD. The EA automatically detects suffixes and adjusts accordingly.

You can use this EA alongside other EAs by assigning a unique magic number in the input section. This ensures there are no trade conflicts between systems.

The EA performs well with default settings. For improved performance, you can optimize the set file to match your broker conditions. Any additional optimized set files will be published in our Telegram or MQL5 channels.

If you have a feature idea or need a new input, feel free to message me directly in MQL5 chat. I always welcome feedback and regularly improve the EA based on user input.

How to Backtest CorrectlySymbol Input FormatUsing the EA with Other ExpertsHow to Join the Telegram ChannelJoin the MQL5 ChannelBest Set FileSuggesting New Inputs or Features



