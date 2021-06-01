LineTrader 2 MT5

LineTrader 2.0 MT5

Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566

Monitoring of the expert's work on a live account in real time:

1. Real account, starting balance of $5,000, launched in May 2020: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977

2. Real account, starting balance of $10,000, launched in April 2022: 

The idea behind the Adviser's work:
Everyone knows that the price never goes endlessly in one direction and without corrections. The rule of technical analysis tells us that history always repeats itself. This means that the price will repeat the lows and highs after a certain period of time. Also, observing the price behavior charts of various financial instruments, we found out that about 90% of the time the market is in a sideways movement with a certain price range and only 10% of the time there is a downward or upward trend in the market. Based on this understanding, we have developed an algorithm that will open and record trading operations with potential profit.

The EA settings have been tested on historical data since 2012

To receive set-files of settings from our trading accounts, contact me in Telegram: https://t.me/fanaty
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On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
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