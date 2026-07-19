Diablo Master EA scalper

  • Experts
  • Dat Nguyen
    Dat Nguyen

    Dat Nguyen

    • technical analyst , EA product development at  Easy Trading Hub
    • Viet Nam
    • 217
    We are experienced traders in the market for 7 years, our main methods are SMC and ICT, Wyckoff,
    Elliot. I hope that we will bring the best profits to long-term investors.
  • Version: 5.5
  • Updated: 19 July 2026
  • Activations: 20
Diablo Master EA MT5

Advanced AI Trend & Grid Trading System for XAUUSD

Diablo Master EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and intelligent risk management.

Built with an adaptive trend-following engine combined with dynamic grid recovery, Diablo Master EA continuously analyzes market structure and volatility to execute high-probability trades while maintaining controlled drawdown.

The system has been extensively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and is suitable for both VPS and 24/5 automated trading.

Key Features

Intelligent Trend Detection

The EA identifies the dominant market direction using multiple technical filters before opening any position.

No random entries.

No unnecessary overtrading.

Adaptive Grid Recovery

Instead of using aggressive martingale techniques, Diablo Master EA employs a controlled adaptive grid that:

• Calculates optimal spacing automatically

• Adapts to current volatility

• Limits excessive exposure

• Helps recover floating positions more efficiently

Smart Money Execution

Trading logic combines several professional concepts including:

• Trend Analysis

• ATR Volatility Filter

• Price Action Confirmation

• Pivot Structure

• Dynamic Market Filtering

Every trade is evaluated before execution to reduce low-quality entries.

Advanced Risk Management

Designed with capital preservation as the highest priority.

Includes:

• Dynamic Lot Management

• Maximum Grid Control

• Spread Filter

• Drawdown Protection

• Automatic Position Management

• Turbo Close Technology

Gold Optimized

Specially optimized for:

✔ XAUUSD

Timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

Recommended:

M5

Strategy Overview

Diablo Master EA follows market momentum first.

When temporary retracements occur, the adaptive recovery engine manages positions using intelligent spacing instead of emotional averaging.

The objective is:

• Follow the main trend

• Avoid unnecessary reversals

• Control floating drawdown

• Secure profits consistently

Main Advantages

✔ Fully Automated

✔ Adaptive Grid System

✔ Trend Following Logic

✔ Smart Risk Control

✔ Low Drawdown Design

✔ VPS Friendly

✔ Optimized for Gold

✔ Easy Installation

✔ Beginner Friendly

Recommended Settings

Symbol:

XAUUSD

Deposit:

500 USD or higher

Recommended:

1,000 USD+

Leverage:

1:500 or higher

Broker:

Low Spread ECN Account

VPS:

Highly Recommended

Backtest Performance

The trading logic has been tested using high-quality historical tick data.

Example Test Result:

• History Quality: 100%

• Initial Deposit: 50,000

• Net Profit: 3,890+

• Profit Factor: 1.72

• Win Rate: 57%

• Maximum Relative Drawdown: 6.01%

• Total Trades: 960

(Performance depends on broker conditions, spreads, slippage, and market environment.)

Why Choose Diablo Master EA?

Unlike traditional grid robots that continuously average losing positions, Diablo Master EA focuses on intelligent market filtering before entering trades.

Its adaptive recovery engine is designed to work together with trend confirmation, allowing the system to maintain better balance between profitability and risk.

The goal is not to trade more.

The goal is to trade smarter.

Recommendations

Recommended VPS

Low Spread Broker

Stable Internet Connection

Regular monitoring is always encouraged even though the EA is fully automated.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading with real funds


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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
Super Tenet
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
Experts
Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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