Commision AI

===============Features=================

💐 Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month

💐 Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital

💐 Switch between lot trading and profit trading

💐 Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders

🍃 Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial

🍃 Option to close individual orders or based on total profit

🍃 Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell orders

🍃 Option to limit the discrepancy between the number of buy and sell orders

🍃 Customizable with additional coding or adjustments upon request

🍃 Usable on all platforms, multi-frame, multi-currency pairs, fully customizable

🍃 Suitable for IBs, teams, or traders aiming to earn commissions from the platform.


Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1,  M15, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes.
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURUAD, AUDCAD, EURGBP
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
  • Broker time: Any
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

  • Recommended stop loss : None
    Recommended Take profit levels : 0.1 $,  0.2 $ 

Specifications:
  • Does not repaint !
  • Up to 3 suggested profit target zones
  • Identifies trend reversals with high precision, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert 


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4.27 (11)
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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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