Commision AI
- Experts
-
Phung Van LinhHI, I am a software developer with expertise in automated trading and technical market analysis. I have over 5 years of experience developing automated trading systems and advising traders on trading methods.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
===============Features=================
💐 Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month
💐 Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital
💐 Switch between lot trading and profit trading
💐 Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders
🍃 Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial
🍃 Option to close individual orders or based on total profit
🍃 Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell orders
🍃 Option to limit the discrepancy between the number of buy and sell orders
🍃 Customizable with additional coding or adjustments upon request
🍃 Usable on all platforms, multi-frame, multi-currency pairs, fully customizable
🍃 Suitable for IBs, teams, or traders aiming to earn commissions from the platform.
Recommendations:
- Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M15, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes.
- Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURUAD, AUDCAD, EURGBP
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads
- Broker time: Any
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- Recommended stop loss : None
Recommended Take profit levels : 0.1 $, 0.2 $
- Does not repaint !
- Up to 3 suggested profit target zones
- Identifies trend reversals with high precision, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert