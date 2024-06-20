Commision AI

===============Features=================

💐 Low initial capital from just $500, trading 3000-5000 orders/month

💐 Automatic trading to balance and preserve capital

💐 Switch between lot trading and profit trading

💐 Orders, stops, and limits based on market fluctuations, no holding losses, clean orders

🍃 Fast and efficient trading, quick wins, demo version available for trial

🍃 Option to close individual orders or based on total profit

🍃 Option to limit the number of buy orders and sell orders

🍃 Option to limit the discrepancy between the number of buy and sell orders

🍃 Customizable with additional coding or adjustments upon request

🍃 Usable on all platforms, multi-frame, multi-currency pairs, fully customizable

🍃 Suitable for IBs, teams, or traders aiming to earn commissions from the platform.





Recommendations:



Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M15, M15, M30 and H1 timeframes.

M15, M30 and H1 timeframes. Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURUAD, AUDCAD, EURGBP

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads

Broker time: Any

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads





Recommended stop loss : None

Recommended Take profit levels : 0.1 $, 0.2 $





Specifications:

Does not repaint !

Up to 3 suggested profit target zones

Identifies trend reversals with high precision, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert



