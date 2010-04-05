Aklamavo Previous Year High and Low

This indicator plots horizontal lines on the chart representing the previous year’s high and low prices.

These levels are widely used in technical analysis as major support/resistance references.


  1. Automatically identifies the previous calendar year’s high and low.

  2. Plots horizontal lines on the chart at these levels.

  3. Customizable color, width, and style of the lines.

  4. Deletes lines on deinitialization.

  5. Updates only on initialization, not on every tick.

