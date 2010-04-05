Aklamavo Previous Year High and Low
- インディケータ
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- バージョン: 1.1
This indicator plots horizontal lines on the chart representing the previous year’s high and low prices.
These levels are widely used in technical analysis as major support/resistance references.
-
Automatically identifies the previous calendar year’s high and low.
-
Plots horizontal lines on the chart at these levels.
-
Customizable color, width, and style of the lines.
-
Deletes lines on deinitialization.
-
Updates only on initialization, not on every tick.