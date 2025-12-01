Aureon AI – Institutional Gold Trading with AI-Assisted Precision

Important Broker Note All development, signals, and backtests for Aureon AI are conducted on IC Markets.

If you use a different broker, results may vary due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity conditions.

Launch Offer & Pricing Roadmap

Launch Offer: Only $99

This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only.

First 10 buyers: $99

After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200

Then: price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales

Final target price: $1,999

Current Status

Current price: $99

1 copy left at $99

Next price: $200

Description

Meet Aureon AI

Aureon AI is an automated trading system designed for traders who prioritise discipline, risk control, and professional-style execution over high-frequency or gambling-based strategies.

It is built with structured, institutional-style risk management, focusing on quality setups rather than constant market exposure.

Clear Honesty About the AI

The AI component in Aureon AI is used strictly for macro and market-condition analysis, including:

Economic events

Central bank activity

Major market catalysts

It does not generate random entries or “AI guesses.”

Trade execution is driven by a rule-based, institutional-style strategy with predefined confirmations, fixed risk, and disciplined execution.

The AI acts as an additional layer of market awareness, helping the system avoid low-quality conditions and remain selective rather than overtrade.

With a strong focus on gold (XAUUSD) and the macro forces that influence it, Aureon AI combines structured technical logic with AI-assisted macro analysis to create a controlled and selective trading approach.

Gold News + Institutional Technical Approach

Aureon AI blends AI-assisted macro awareness with proven institutional-style technical filters to evaluate conditions that often influence gold price behaviour.

AI-Assisted Macro Monitoring Includes:

Central bank decisions and commentary

Inflation and employment data

USD and treasury yield sensitivity

High-impact economic announcements and speeches

Broad risk-on / risk-off shifts

Institutional Technical Filters Include:

Market structure and price patterns

Volatility conditions

Trend strength

Key levels and zone reactions

By combining macro awareness with technical confirmation, Aureon AI aims to trade only when conditions are clearer and risk can be managed with precision.

Live Signal Proof – Full Transparency

You don’t need to rely on promises.

All performance can be verified through public live MQL5 signals, traded in real time by Aureon AI.

Main Signal (Since 15/Sept/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443

This signal is run using default Aureon AI settings, with only the recovery method turned OFF.

All other parameters remain untouched, allowing you to see how the system performs under near-default conditions with a conservative risk approach.

New Signal (Since 01/Dec/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509

This signal is running on 100% complete default settings.

No input parameters have been modified — it represents the EA exactly as delivered after purchase, straight out of the box.

Both signals allow you to independently verify:

Full trade history

Drawdown

Growth and performance

All statistics are available directly on MQL5 with complete transparency.

Strategy & Risk Profile

Selective entries only in favourable, confirmed conditions

Fixed and transparent risk per position

No averaging down

No martingale

No grid systems

Aureon AI is built to prioritise capital protection and steady growth, not aggressive or reckless trading behaviour.

Recommended Setup

Broker: IC Markets (recommended; all development and live signals are based on IC Markets)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol / Timeframe: XAUUSD on M15

Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (used responsibly)

Account Type: Low-spread ECN-style

VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS for uninterrupted operation and consistent execution

Inputs & Ease of Use

Aureon AI is designed to be simple and practical to configure:

Clean and minimal input parameters

Primary controls focus on risk (lot size or risk percentage)

No complex optimisation required to start

Settings can mirror those used on the live signals

After Purchase Support

After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 private messages for:

Exact settings used on the live accounts

Recommended risk profiles (personal accounts or prop firms)

Step-by-step setup guidance

Disclaimer

Trading the financial markets involves significant risk.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.