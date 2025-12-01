Aureon AI

5

Aureon AI – Institutional Gold Trading with AI-Assisted Precision

Important Broker Note

All development, signals, and backtests for Aureon AI are conducted on IC Markets.
If you use a different broker, results may vary due to spreads, execution speed, and liquidity conditions.

Launch Offer & Pricing Roadmap

Launch Offer: Only $99
This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only.

  • First 10 buyers: $99

  • After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200

  • Then: price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales

  • Final target price: $1,999

Current Status

  • Current price: $99

  • 1 copy left at $99

  • Next price: $200

Description

Meet Aureon AI

Aureon AI is an automated trading system designed for traders who prioritise discipline, risk control, and professional-style execution over high-frequency or gambling-based strategies.

It is built with structured, institutional-style risk management, focusing on quality setups rather than constant market exposure.

Clear Honesty About the AI

The AI component in Aureon AI is used strictly for macro and market-condition analysis, including:

  • Economic events

  • Central bank activity

  • Major market catalysts

It does not generate random entries or “AI guesses.”
Trade execution is driven by a rule-based, institutional-style strategy with predefined confirmations, fixed risk, and disciplined execution.

The AI acts as an additional layer of market awareness, helping the system avoid low-quality conditions and remain selective rather than overtrade.

With a strong focus on gold (XAUUSD) and the macro forces that influence it, Aureon AI combines structured technical logic with AI-assisted macro analysis to create a controlled and selective trading approach.

Gold News + Institutional Technical Approach

Aureon AI blends AI-assisted macro awareness with proven institutional-style technical filters to evaluate conditions that often influence gold price behaviour.

AI-Assisted Macro Monitoring Includes:

  • Central bank decisions and commentary

  • Inflation and employment data

  • USD and treasury yield sensitivity

  • High-impact economic announcements and speeches

  • Broad risk-on / risk-off shifts

Institutional Technical Filters Include:

  • Market structure and price patterns

  • Volatility conditions

  • Trend strength

  • Key levels and zone reactions

By combining macro awareness with technical confirmation, Aureon AI aims to trade only when conditions are clearer and risk can be managed with precision.

Live Signal Proof – Full Transparency

You don’t need to rely on promises.
All performance can be verified through public live MQL5 signals, traded in real time by Aureon AI.

Main Signal (Since 15/Sept/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443

This signal is run using default Aureon AI settings, with only the recovery method turned OFF.
All other parameters remain untouched, allowing you to see how the system performs under near-default conditions with a conservative risk approach.

New Signal (Since 01/Dec/2025)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509

This signal is running on 100% complete default settings.
No input parameters have been modified — it represents the EA exactly as delivered after purchase, straight out of the box.

Both signals allow you to independently verify:

  • Full trade history

  • Drawdown

  • Growth and performance

All statistics are available directly on MQL5 with complete transparency.

Strategy & Risk Profile

  • Selective entries only in favourable, confirmed conditions

  • Fixed and transparent risk per position

  • No averaging down

  • No martingale

  • No grid systems

Aureon AI is built to prioritise capital protection and steady growth, not aggressive or reckless trading behaviour.

Recommended Setup

  • Broker: IC Markets (recommended; all development and live signals are based on IC Markets)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol / Timeframe: XAUUSD on M15

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (used responsibly)

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN-style

  • VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS for uninterrupted operation and consistent execution

Inputs & Ease of Use

Aureon AI is designed to be simple and practical to configure:

  • Clean and minimal input parameters

  • Primary controls focus on risk (lot size or risk percentage)

  • No complex optimisation required to start

  • Settings can mirror those used on the live signals

After Purchase Support

After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 private messages for:

  • Exact settings used on the live accounts

  • Recommended risk profiles (personal accounts or prop firms)

  • Step-by-step setup guidance

Disclaimer

Trading the financial markets involves significant risk.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Reviews 10
Daniel Chng Chin Huang
2578
Daniel Chng Chin Huang 2025.12.23 13:31 
 

I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!

gx129900
51
gx129900 2025.12.22 16:30 
 

I did about 5 years of backtesting Performance was very stable I'm looking forward to seeing the results of live trading

choky680
19
choky680 2025.12.19 00:15 
 

The backtesting results were solid, and the fact that live signals are running in parallel also played a big role in my decision to purchase. On top of that, the developer's responses were very kind and extremely fast, which made me really satisfied! Now all that's left for me is live trading!! I'll keep sharing the results consistently.

More from author
Gold Quant Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
Experts
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Disciplined AI Confirmation Important Broker Note All development, signals, and backtests for Gold Quant AI are conducted on IC Markets . If you use a different broker, results may vary due to differences in spreads, execution speed, slippage, and liquidity conditions. Launch Pricing Roadmap Launch Offer: Only $99 This is a limited launch offer available to early buyers only. First 10 buyers: $99 After the first 10 sales: price increases to $200 Then
Gold Range Breaker
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (2)
Experts
Special Offer: If you buy Aureon AI , you will receive Gold Range Breaker EA for FREE ! Gold Range Breaker EA Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) – Time-Filtered Breakout Logic Description Gold Range Breaker EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the XAU/USD (Gold) trading pair. It is based on a range breakout strategy that operates during specific trading sessions. The EA identifies consolidation phases in the market and opens trades when price action breaks out of these defined
Reply to review