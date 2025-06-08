Gold Range Breaker

5
Special Offer:
If you buy Aureon AI, you will receive Gold Range Breaker EA for FREE!


Gold Range Breaker EA

Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) – Time-Filtered Breakout Logic

Description

Gold Range Breaker EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the XAU/USD (Gold) trading pair. It is based on a range breakout strategy that operates during specific trading sessions. The EA identifies consolidation phases in the market and opens trades when price action breaks out of these defined zones.

The system is designed with a one-trade-per-day limit and predefined stop loss and take profit logic. All trades are placed using fixed risk per position, and no grid or martingale methods are used.

This Expert Advisor has been tested on historical data and aims to follow a structured, rules-based logic.

Key Characteristics

  • Uses time filters to identify optimal trading windows

  • Executes at most one trade per day

  • Built for the XAU/USD (Gold) symbol

  • All trades are protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Does not use martingale or grid strategies

  • Risk is managed based on fixed lot, percentage, or dollar value

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Timeframe: M15 or M30

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Broker: ECN brokers with low spreads and fast execution (e.g., IC Markets)

  • VPS: Recommended for stable performance

Usage

The EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured, logic-based trading without the use of high-risk strategies. It may be used on demo or live accounts and is compatible with trading environments that require strict risk control.

After Purchase

Please contact the author via MQL5 private messages for:

  • Setup instructions

  • Access to usage guides

  • Questions about optimization

Disclaimer

This product is a trading tool and not an investment guarantee. Trading leveraged instruments carries risk. Results in historical testing do not guarantee performance under live conditions. Always test on a demo account before using real capital


Reviews 2
mrea59
1661
mrea59 2025.06.19 16:33 
 

Setup on my demo account - although it early days so far has been profitable. Will look to use on real account next week, especially as the update has now additional features to make the EA even more profitable. Service from the developer is also great very prompt and helpful.

Marvin Alain Bernard Barthelemy
278
Marvin Alain Bernard Barthelemy 2025.06.11 12:26 
 

I purchased this EA the day it was released and I'm really impressed with the results. I've purchased and tested much more expensive EAs before... I must say, the performance is exactly as described. Smart entries, clean risk management, and no unnecessary trades. I especially appreciate the low drawdown and the fact that it respects prop firm rules. I tested it on both a demo and a small live account – very stable and consistent. Definitely one of the best purchases I’ve made on MQL5. Highly recommended for traders who want a reliable and disciplined automated strategy.

