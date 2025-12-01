Aureon AI

Aureon AI – Adaptive Gold Trading with Institutional Strategy + AI-Driven Filters

Overview

Aureon AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value selective execution, controlled risk, and adaptability, rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Aureon AI trades only when its predefined internal conditions are met and does not maintain constant market activity.

The system combines a rule-based trading strategy with adaptive AI components, including multiple AI Stop Loss models designed to adjust behavior based on market conditions and trading style.

Pricing Structure

Aureon AI is offered with a limited availability pricing model.

Current Price: $99
(Only 1 copy remaining at this price)

After these copies are sold out:
Price increases to $300

Final Target Price: $899

Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increases permanently.
Early buyers lock in the lowest available price and receive all future updates.

Live Trading Signals

Verified live trading signals for Aureon AI are available via the official MQL5 Signals service:

Primary Signal (Default Settings – Recovery OFF):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443

Secondary Signal (Default Settings):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509

Both signals are publicly accessible and allow users to review:

Full trade history

Drawdown and risk behavior

Account statistics

Long-term performance consistency

Trading Logic Overview

Aureon AI evaluates multiple internal conditions before opening a trade, including:

  • Market structure and trend conditions

  • Volatility and time-based filters

  • Price reaction and execution areas

  • General market condition filters

Trades are executed only when all required internal conditions are satisfied.
If conditions are not met, the Expert Advisor remains inactive.

AI Component – Market Condition Filtering

Aureon AI includes an AI-based market condition filter used as an additional decision layer.

The AI component is applied to:

  • Filter trade setups generated by the core strategy

  • Reduce trading activity during unfavorable or unstable market conditions

  • Assess general market context for XAUUSD

The AI does not generate trades or override risk rules.
Final trade execution remains fully rule-based and controlled.

AI Stop Loss Models (Key Feature)

Aureon AI includes three different AI Stop Loss models, allowing traders to adapt Stop Loss behavior to different market conditions and trading styles.

Stop Loss Models

  • Default (Recommended)
    Adaptive Stop Loss calculated dynamically based on current market conditions, volatility, and price behavior.
    This is the most balanced and stable option and is recommended for live trading.

  • AI Stop Loss Model 2.6
    Uses a tighter Stop Loss structure, designed to reduce exposure and cut losses earlier.
    Suitable for traders who prefer more conservative or precision-based risk control.

  • AI Stop Loss Model 1.8
    Uses a very tight Stop Loss, optimized for scalping-style behavior and fast market reactions.
    Intended for experienced users and faster market conditions.

Each Stop Loss model applies different internal logic, which may affect trade duration, Stop Loss distance, and drawdown behavior.

Trading Behaviour

  • One active trade at a time

  • Trading activity limited by internal conditions

  • No forced entries

  • If conditions are not met, the EA does not trade

This ensures disciplined and selective execution.

Risk Management

Aureon AI includes built-in risk management features:

  • Stop Loss applied to all trades

  • Take Profit defined per trade

  • One active position at a time

  • No grid strategies

  • No martingale techniques

  • No averaging of losing positions

Risk behavior is fully adjustable via input settings.

INPUT SETTINGS

AI Stop Loss Model

Selects the Stop Loss behavior used by the EA:

  • Default (Adaptive market-based Stop Loss)

  • AI Stop Loss Model 2.6 (Tighter Stop Loss)

  • AI Stop Loss Model 1.8 (Scalping-style Stop Loss)

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aureon AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

  • Auto AI Risk (Recommended)
    Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance, Stop Loss distance, and internal AI logic.

  • Percentage of Account Balance
    Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

  • Fixed Amount (Account Currency)
    Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

  • Fixed Lot Size
    Uses a constant lot size per trade.

Auto AI Risk Levels

When Auto AI Risk is selected, overall trade exposure is controlled by the selected level:

  • Low – Conservative exposure

  • Medium (Default) – Balanced risk

  • High – Increased exposure

  • Extreme – Aggressive exposure (experienced users only)

If any other position sizing method is selected, Auto AI risk levels are not applied.

Recovery Mode (Optional)

Optional controlled recovery after a loss:

  • Adjustable lot multiplier

  • Limited number of recovery trades

  • Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.
(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED)

 Mandatory after purchase

After purchasing Aureon AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality.

Without completing AI activation:
 The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades

Activation is simple and fully guided.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Trading Mode: Fully automated

  • Default settings: Optimized and recommended

Broker Notice

All development, testing, and monitoring were conducted using IC Markets.
Trading results may vary across brokers due to differences in spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Notice

Aureon AI is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 Market.

Any offers to sell or distribute this product outside of MQL5 are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always use appropriate risk management.

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
2618
Daniel Chng Chin Huang 2025.12.23 13:31 
 

I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!

gx129900
56
gx129900 2025.12.22 16:30 
 

I did about 5 years of backtesting Performance was very stable I'm looking forward to seeing the results of live trading

choky680
19
choky680 2025.12.19 00:15 
 

The backtesting results were solid, and the fact that live signals are running in parallel also played a big role in my decision to purchase. On top of that, the developer's responses were very kind and extremely fast, which made me really satisfied! Now all that's left for me is live trading!! I'll keep sharing the results consistently.

Punyatirtha Pati
24
Punyatirtha Pati 2025.12.26 23:46 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.27 02:43
Thank you so much for the amazing feedback! 🙏
We’re truly happy to hear that you’re satisfied with the EA and our quick support. Your words really motivate our entire team to keep improving and delivering the best possible performance.
Daniel Chng Chin Huang
2618
Daniel Chng Chin Huang 2025.12.23 13:31 
 

I just bought both Aureon AI & Gold Quant AI, developer service friendly, hope to enjoy the EA performance!

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.23 13:41
Thank you very much for your trust and support! 🙏
We truly appreciate you choosing Aureon AI and Gold Quant AI. It’s great to hear that you had a positive experience with our service — customer support and transparency are very important to us. We hope you enjoy the performance of both EAs and see steady, consistent results over time. Please make sure to follow the recommended settings and risk management guidelines for the best experience. If you ever have questions, need assistance with setup, or want optimization advice, don’t hesitate to contact us — we’re always happy to help.
gx129900
56
gx129900 2025.12.22 16:30 
 

I did about 5 years of backtesting Performance was very stable I'm looking forward to seeing the results of live trading

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.22 16:48
Thank you for your trust. I’m glad to hear your backtesting results were stable. Live trading is always the real confirmation, and I’m confident you’ll be satisfied with how it performs in real market conditions. I look forward to your live results.
choky680
19
choky680 2025.12.19 00:15 
 

The backtesting results were solid, and the fact that live signals are running in parallel also played a big role in my decision to purchase. On top of that, the developer's responses were very kind and extremely fast, which made me really satisfied! Now all that's left for me is live trading!! I'll keep sharing the results consistently.

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.19 00:22
Thank you very much for your kind feedback. I’m glad the backtesting results and live signals helped with your decision. I always aim to provide fast and helpful support, so I truly appreciate your words. Wishing you the best with live trading, and I look forward to seeing your results.
voda007
882
voda007 2025.12.18 14:33 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.18 14:40
Thank you for your kind feedback! We’re glad you’re enjoying Aureon AI EA. Our goal has always been to focus on disciplined, low-risk strategies designed for consistent performance rather than dangerous tactics. We truly appreciate your support.
herrryyyp
1346
herrryyyp 2025.12.17 10:43 
 

Nice product

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.17 11:08
Thank you, I appreciate it.
XAUUSD-reader
49
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.15 03:40 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.17 11:10
Really appreciate your support. Happy to hear it’s performing as expected.
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
530
Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.12.13 17:00 
 

The EA seems very good in backtesting; I'll put it into demo mode next week and will come back here with an update. The developer is very attentive and responsive.

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.17 11:08
Thanks for the feedback, much appreciated. I’m confident you’ll like how it performs.
Jinarto
564
Jinarto 2025.12.11 10:26 
 

⭐ 5-Star Review ⭐ Title: Stable Profits Even With Small Capital! Review: I’ve been using Aureon AI for a while now, and I’m honestly impressed. Even with a small amount of capital, the EA is able to generate consistent and surprisingly strong profits. You just need to be patient and let the system do its work — the profits always come as long as you don’t interfere. What I like most is the stability. Aureon AI doesn’t rush or overtrade. It waits for the right moment, and when conditions are correct, the entries are very accurate. This is exactly the kind of discipline I was looking for in an EA. The developer is also extremely helpful and responsive. Any question or issue I had was answered quickly and clearly. Great support and great product. Highly recommended!

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.11 10:34
Thanks so much for the awesome review! I’m really glad to hear you’re getting good results and that you understand what a lot of people overlook — trading isn’t about taking tons of trades, it’s about taking the right ones. Fewer trades, steady profits, and long-term consistency… that’s exactly the goal. I’m always happy to see customers satisfied, and I appreciate you recognizing the work that goes into making the EA disciplined and stable. And of course, I’m always here if you need anything. Thanks again!
trader2092
64
trader2092 2025.12.07 23:46 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.07 23:59
hahaha yeah you can make those numbers if you use the right risk
Traa44at
64
Traa44at 2025.12.05 15:39 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Hizbullah Mangal
687
Resposta do desenvolvedor Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.18 21:22
Thank you so much for your continued trust and support. It truly means a lot to me, especially coming from someone who has been running my other EAs successfully. Transparency is very important to me, which is why I provide live signals for each EA. I appreciate you being part of the journey.
