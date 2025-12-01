Overview

Aureon AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value selective execution, controlled risk, and adaptability, rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Aureon AI trades only when its predefined internal conditions are met and does not maintain constant market activity.

The system combines a rule-based trading strategy with adaptive AI components, including multiple AI Stop Loss models designed to adjust behavior based on market conditions and trading style.





Pricing Structure

Aureon AI is offered with a limited availability pricing model.

Current Price: $99

(Only 1 copy remaining at this price)

After these copies are sold out:

Price increases to $300

Final Target Price: $899

Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increases permanently.

Early buyers lock in the lowest available price and receive all future updates.

Live Trading Signals Verified live trading signals for Aureon AI are available via the official MQL5 Signals service: Primary Signal (Default Settings – Recovery OFF):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443 Secondary Signal (Default Settings):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509 Both signals are publicly accessible and allow users to review:



Full trade history



Drawdown and risk behavior



Account statistics



Long-term performance consistency

Trading Logic Overview

Aureon AI evaluates multiple internal conditions before opening a trade, including:

Market structure and trend conditions

Volatility and time-based filters

Price reaction and execution areas

General market condition filters

Trades are executed only when all required internal conditions are satisfied.

If conditions are not met, the Expert Advisor remains inactive.

AI Component – Market Condition Filtering

Aureon AI includes an AI-based market condition filter used as an additional decision layer.

The AI component is applied to:

Filter trade setups generated by the core strategy

Reduce trading activity during unfavorable or unstable market conditions

Assess general market context for XAUUSD

The AI does not generate trades or override risk rules.

Final trade execution remains fully rule-based and controlled.

AI Stop Loss Models (Key Feature)

Aureon AI includes three different AI Stop Loss models, allowing traders to adapt Stop Loss behavior to different market conditions and trading styles.

Stop Loss Models

Default (Recommended)

Adaptive Stop Loss calculated dynamically based on current market conditions , volatility, and price behavior.

This is the most balanced and stable option and is recommended for live trading.

AI Stop Loss Model 2.6

Uses a tighter Stop Loss structure , designed to reduce exposure and cut losses earlier.

Suitable for traders who prefer more conservative or precision-based risk control .

AI Stop Loss Model 1.8

Uses a very tight Stop Loss, optimized for scalping-style behavior and fast market reactions.

Intended for experienced users and faster market conditions.

Each Stop Loss model applies different internal logic, which may affect trade duration, Stop Loss distance, and drawdown behavior.

Trading Behaviour

One active trade at a time

Trading activity limited by internal conditions

No forced entries

If conditions are not met, the EA does not trade

This ensures disciplined and selective execution.

Risk Management

Aureon AI includes built-in risk management features:

Stop Loss applied to all trades

Take Profit defined per trade

One active position at a time

No grid strategies

No martingale techniques

No averaging of losing positions

Risk behavior is fully adjustable via input settings.

INPUT SETTINGS

AI Stop Loss Model

Selects the Stop Loss behavior used by the EA:

Default (Adaptive market-based Stop Loss)

AI Stop Loss Model 2.6 (Tighter Stop Loss)

AI Stop Loss Model 1.8 (Scalping-style Stop Loss)

Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aureon AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

Auto AI Risk (Recommended)

Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance, Stop Loss distance, and internal AI logic.

Percentage of Account Balance

Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

Fixed Amount (Account Currency)

Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

Fixed Lot Size

Uses a constant lot size per trade.



Auto AI Risk Levels

When Auto AI Risk is selected, overall trade exposure is controlled by the selected level:

Low – Conservative exposure

Medium (Default) – Balanced risk

High – Increased exposure

Extreme – Aggressive exposure (experienced users only)

If any other position sizing method is selected, Auto AI risk levels are not applied.

Recovery Mode (Optional)

Optional controlled recovery after a loss:

Adjustable lot multiplier

Limited number of recovery trades

Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.

(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

AI Activation (IMPORTANT – REQUIRED) ⚠ Mandatory after purchase After purchasing Aureon AI from the MQL5 Market, you must contact the seller via the MQL5 messaging system to activate the AI functionality. Without completing AI activation:

❗ The Expert Advisor will NOT operate and will not place trades Activation is simple and fully guided.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Trading Mode: Fully automated

Default settings: Optimized and recommended

Broker Notice All development, testing, and monitoring were conducted using IC Markets.

Trading results may vary across brokers due to differences in spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Notice Aureon AI is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 Market. Any offers to sell or distribute this product outside of MQL5 are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always use appropriate risk management.