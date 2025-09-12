- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
59 (96.72%)
Loss Trades:
2 (3.28%)
Best trade:
190.08 USD
Worst trade:
-254.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 139.20 USD (16 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-508.60 USD (5 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (1 403.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 403.03 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
1.90%
Max deposit load:
7.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.88
Long Trades:
40 (65.57%)
Short Trades:
21 (34.43%)
Profit Factor:
4.21
Expected Payoff:
26.73 USD
Average Profit:
36.26 USD
Average Loss:
-254.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-254.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.98%
Annual Forecast:
375.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
334.48 USD (13.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.01% (334.48 USD)
By Equity:
16.83% (346.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|61
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +190.08 USD
Worst trade: -254 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 403.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.93 × 1605
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.97 × 606
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 139
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.64 × 102
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
Exness-Real29
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|2.42 × 55
|
Exness-Real20
|2.54 × 521
|
BoldPrime2-Live
|2.65 × 246
This signal is powered by Aureon AI EA.
It is not a grid EA and not martingale.
It takes only one trade at a time and usually one trade per day.
Every trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
For more information, message us on Telegram:
No reviews
30 USD per month
81%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
USD
USD
15
100%
61
96%
2%
4.20
26.73
USD
USD
17%
1:500