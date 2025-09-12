SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Aureon AI RAW
Hizbullah Mangal

Aureon AI RAW

Hizbullah Mangal
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 81%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
59 (96.72%)
Loss Trades:
2 (3.28%)
Best trade:
190.08 USD
Worst trade:
-254.40 USD
Gross Profit:
2 139.20 USD (16 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-508.60 USD (5 070 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (1 403.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 403.03 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
1.90%
Max deposit load:
7.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.88
Long Trades:
40 (65.57%)
Short Trades:
21 (34.43%)
Profit Factor:
4.21
Expected Payoff:
26.73 USD
Average Profit:
36.26 USD
Average Loss:
-254.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-254.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.98%
Annual Forecast:
375.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
334.48 USD (13.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.01% (334.48 USD)
By Equity:
16.83% (346.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 61
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.08 USD
Worst trade: -254 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 403.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
BoldPrime2-Live
2.65 × 246
26 more...
This signal is powered by Aureon AI EA.

It is not a grid EA and not martingale.

It takes only one trade at a time and usually one trade per day.

Every trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.


For more information, message us on Telegram:

👉 https://t.me/Hiz_ManFX


No reviews
2025.11.24 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.06 07:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 20:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.24 17:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.16 02:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.16 01:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 02:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.12 09:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 09:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 09:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.12 09:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.12 09:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
