Aureon AI

Important Broker Note
All development, live trading, and backtests for Aureon AI are done on IC Markets.
Using another broker may result in different performance due to spreads, execution quality, and liquidity.

Aureon AI – Controlled, Prop-Firm Friendly Expert Advisor

Aureon AI is an automated trading system focused on controlled, professional-style risk rather than high-frequency or gambling strategies.

Key characteristics:

  • Designed to take up to 1 trade per day

  • Strict, predefined risk per position

  • Works with prop firm rules when used with sensible settings

  • Generated around 50% profit in 2.5 months on live accounts

  • No grid, no martingale

  • Built, tested, and traded live on IC Markets

Live Signal Proof – Aureon AI

You can verify all results and every trade on the public live MQL5 signals:

  1. Aureon AI – Main Signal (around 11 weeks live)
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443

  2. Aureon AI – New Signal (around 1 week live)
    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509

Both signals are traded by Aureon AI in real time, so you can independently verify:

  • Trade history

  • Drawdown

  • Growth and performance

All directly on MQL5, with full transparency.


Strategy and Risk Profile

  • Selective entries only in favourable market conditions

  • Fixed, transparent risk per position

  • No averaging down, no martingale, no grid

  • Built to prioritise account protection and steady growth, not aggressive gambling

Recommended Setup

  • Broker: IC Markets (recommended, as all development and signals are based on IC Markets)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol / Timeframe: XAUUSD on M15

  • Leverage: From 1:100 up to 1:500 (to be used responsibly)

  • Account Type: Low-spread ECN-style

  • VPS: Stable 24/5 VPS for continuous operation and reliable execution

Inputs and Ease of Use

Aureon AI is built to be straightforward to configure:

  • Very simple input parameters

  • Main controls are risk-related (lot size or risk percent) and a few core logic options

  • No complex optimisation needed to start – you can mirror the settings used on the live signals

After purchase, you can contact me via MQL5 private messages for:

  • Exact settings used on the live accounts

  • Recommended risk profiles (personal vs prop firm)

  • Full setup guide

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk.
You can lose part or all of your capital.

Always start on a demo account to understand the EA’s behaviour and use risk settings that match your own risk tolerance and financial situation.

