Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
10.05 USD
Worst trade:
-0.50 USD
Gross Profit:
119.02 USD (3 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.50 USD (10 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (83.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.15 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.13
Trading activity:
1.60%
Max deposit load:
8.72%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
237.04
Long Trades:
16 (72.73%)
Short Trades:
6 (27.27%)
Profit Factor:
238.04
Expected Payoff:
5.39 USD
Average Profit:
5.67 USD
Average Loss:
-0.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.58%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.50 USD (0.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.09% (0.50 USD)
By Equity:
2.58% (15.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.05 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.63 × 29472
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
This signal is powered by Aureon AI EA.
It is not a grid EA and not martingale.
It takes only one trade at a time and usually one trade per day.
Every trade comes with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
For more information, message us on Telegram:
