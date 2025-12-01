Aureon AI





Adaptive Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Risk Control





Overview





Aureon AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prioritize precision, controlled exposure, and long-term account stability rather than frequent trading.





Aureon AI operates with a selective execution model. It does not trade constantly or react to short-term market noise. Trades are executed only when all internal conditions align, allowing the system to remain out of the market during unfavorable or uncertain conditions. This approach minimizes overtrading and unnecessary risk.





Aureon AI places only one trade at a time and is not a grid EA. Exposure remains strictly controlled, with no trade stacking or accumulation.





Do not buy this EA if you are looking for a high number of trades. Aureon AI trades significantly less than many EAs on MQL5. High-frequency EAs often rely on excessive exposure, which can eventually lead to account failure. Aureon AI is a long-term EA, not a short-term or aggressive trading system.





The strategy is built on institutional-style market structure and volatility analysis, enhanced by AI-driven filters and adaptive stop-loss models that adjust dynamically to market conditions.





By maintaining controlled exposure and disciplined execution, Aureon AI is suitable for prop firm environments and long-term live trading, focusing on sustainable performance rather than short-lived results.





Pricing Structure Aureon AI is available under a structured pricing model that reflects its performance, reliability, and long-term value. Current Price: $99

Availability: 3 copies remaining at $99 Price Increases:

The price increases by $50 after every additional 10 sales. Final Target Price: $1,000 Once a pricing tier is sold out, the price increase is permanent.

All buyers receive lifetime access to updates and improvements at no additional cost.

Live Trading Signals Verified live trading signals for Aureon AI are available via the official MQL5 Signals service: Primary Signal (Default Settings – Recovery OFF):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331443 Secondary Signal (Default Settings):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346509 Both signals are publicly accessible and allow users to review:



Full trade history



Drawdown and risk behavior



Account statistics



Long-term performance consistency





Trading Logic Overview

Aureon AI evaluates multiple internal conditions before opening a trade, including:

Market structure and trend conditions

Volatility and time-based filters

Price reaction and execution areas

General market condition filters

Trades are executed only when all required internal conditions are satisfied.

If conditions are not met, the Expert Advisor remains inactive.





AI Component – Market Condition Filtering

Aureon AI includes an AI-based market condition filter used as an additional decision layer.

The AI component is applied to:

Filter trade setups generated by the core strategy

Reduce trading activity during unfavorable or unstable market conditions

Assess general market context for XAUUSD

The AI does not generate trades or override risk rules.

Final trade execution remains fully rule-based and controlled.





AI Stop Loss Models

Aureon AI includes three different AI Stop Loss models, allowing traders to adapt Stop Loss behavior to different market conditions and trading styles.

Stop Loss Models

Default (Default Settings Recommended)

Adaptive Stop Loss calculated dynamically based on current market conditions , volatility, and price behavior.

This is the most balanced and stable option and is recommended for live trading.

AI Stop Loss Model 2.6

Uses a tighter Stop Loss structure , designed to reduce exposure and cut losses earlier.

Suitable for traders who prefer more conservative or precision-based risk control .

AI Stop Loss Model 1.8

Uses a very tight Stop Loss, optimized for scalping-style behavior and fast market reactions.

Intended for experienced users and faster market conditions.

Each Stop Loss model applies different internal logic, which may affect trade duration, Stop Loss distance, and drawdown behavior.





Trading Behaviour

One active trade at a time

Trading activity limited by internal conditions

No forced entries

If conditions are not met, the EA does not trade

This ensures disciplined and selective execution.





Risk Management

Aureon AI includes built-in risk management features:

Stop Loss applied to all trades

Take Profit defined per trade

One active position at a time

No grid strategies

No martingale techniques

No averaging of losing positions

Risk behavior is fully adjustable via input settings.





INPUT SETTINGS

AI Stop Loss Model

Selects the Stop Loss behavior used by the EA:

Default (Adaptive market-based Stop Loss)

AI Stop Loss Model 2.6 (Tighter Stop Loss)

AI Stop Loss Model 1.8 (Scalping-style Stop Loss)





Position Sizing & Risk Control

Aureon AI supports multiple position sizing methods:

Auto AI Risk (Recommended)

Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance, Stop Loss distance, and internal AI logic.

Percentage of Account Balance

Risks a fixed percentage of the account balance per trade.

Fixed Amount (Account Currency)

Risks a fixed monetary amount per trade (e.g. $100, $250).

Fixed Lot Size

Uses a constant lot size per trade.







Auto AI Risk Levels

When Auto AI Risk is selected, overall trade exposure is controlled by the selected level:

Low – Conservative exposure

Medium (Default) – Balanced risk

High – Increased exposure

Extreme – Aggressive exposure (experienced users only)

If any other position sizing method is selected, Auto AI risk levels are not applied.





Recovery Mode (Optional)

Optional controlled recovery after a loss:

Adjustable lot multiplier

Limited number of recovery trades

Not martingale and internally capped

Spread Protection

Prevents trading during excessive spreads.

(Recommended to keep enabled for Gold)

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Trading Mode: Fully automated

Default settings: used on our live signal

Broker Notice All development, testing, and monitoring were conducted using IC Markets . Trading results may vary across brokers due to differences in spreads, execution speed, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Notice Aureon AI is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 Market . Any offers to sell or distribute this product outside of MQL5 are unauthorized and not supported.

Support

Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always use appropriate risk management.