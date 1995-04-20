Session Volatility Matrix
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Volatility Matrix – Session Volatility Analyzer
Volatility Matrix analyzes current market volatility against historical sessions to detect anomalies and predict potential breakouts. The indicator compares current volatility with more than 200 historical sessions from the same hour and day of the week, calculating Z-Scores to identify when volatility deviates from typical ranges.
Features
-
Real-time Z-Score monitoring and display
-
Historical session matching (same hour/day of week)
-
Dynamic price zones (±1σ and ±2σ standard deviations)
-
Breakout probability alerts with a 5-minute cooldown
-
Professional visual panel with market status
-
Universal instrument compatibility (Forex, Metals, Indices)
Technical Specifications
-
Historical periods: 200 sessions (configurable 50–500)
-
Deviation threshold: 2.0 standard deviations (configurable 1.0–3.0)
-
Performance optimized: single calculation per bar
-
Automatic pip/point detection based on decimal places
-
Panel size: 180×100 pixels
-
Four-corner positioning with adjustable offsets
Usage
The indicator displays a compact panel showing:
-
Current Z-Score value (large 18px font)
-
Market status (Normal, Elevated, High Volatility, Breakout Alert)
-
Color-coded status based on volatility levels
Alerts trigger when the Z-Score exceeds 2.0, indicating a high breakout probability.
If fewer than 10 historical sessions are available, the indicator displays “Insufficient Data.”