Session Volatility Matrix

Volatility Matrix – Session Volatility Analyzer

Volatility Matrix analyzes current market volatility against historical sessions to detect anomalies and predict potential breakouts. The indicator compares current volatility with more than 200 historical sessions from the same hour and day of the week, calculating Z-Scores to identify when volatility deviates from typical ranges.

Features

  • Real-time Z-Score monitoring and display

  • Historical session matching (same hour/day of week)

  • Dynamic price zones (±1σ and ±2σ standard deviations)

  • Breakout probability alerts with a 5-minute cooldown

  • Professional visual panel with market status

  • Universal instrument compatibility (Forex, Metals, Indices)

Technical Specifications

  • Historical periods: 200 sessions (configurable 50–500)

  • Deviation threshold: 2.0 standard deviations (configurable 1.0–3.0)

  • Performance optimized: single calculation per bar

  • Automatic pip/point detection based on decimal places

  • Panel size: 180×100 pixels

  • Four-corner positioning with adjustable offsets

Usage

The indicator displays a compact panel showing:

  • Current Z-Score value (large 18px font)

  • Market status (Normal, Elevated, High Volatility, Breakout Alert)

  • Color-coded status based on volatility levels

Alerts trigger when the Z-Score exceeds 2.0, indicating a high breakout probability.
If fewer than 10 historical sessions are available, the indicator displays “Insufficient Data.”


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Mean Reversion Probability MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Mean Reversion Probability – İstatistiksel Dönüş Göstergesi Kısa açıklama Piyasa yorgunluk bölgelerini nicel hassasiyetle tanımlayan, 200 hareketli ortalamaya geri dönüş olasılığını tarihsel aşırılıklar analizine dayanarak hesaplayan kurumsal bir göstergedir. Temel Özellikler Gelişmiş istatistiksel analiz – Gerçek olasılıkları hesaplamak için 500+ tarihsel aşırılık veritabanı oluşturur Olasılık skoru 0–99% – Ortalama dönüş olasılığını kesin olarak ölçer Yorgunluk tespiti – Aşırılığın süresini
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
SimpleCustomBox – MT5 Oturum Kutusu ve Yüksek/Düşük Çizgileri Göstergesi Genel Bakış: SimpleCustomBox, MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş, güçlü ve kullanımı kolay bir indikatördür. Grafiğinizde belirli işlem seanslarını görsel olarak vurgulamanıza olanak tanır. Kendi zaman aralıklarınızı belirleyin, seansın en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerini anında görün ve net görsel sınırlar sayesinde daha akıllıca işlem kararları verin. Gün içi işlem yapan traderlar, scalper’lar ve kısa vadeli fiyat hareketler
Liquidity Compression MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Kurumsal Likidite Sıkışma Göstergesi Bu gösterge, Bollinger Bantlarının normalize edilmiş genişliğini, hacmi ve ortalama spread’i kullanarak likidite daralmasını gerçek zamanlı olarak ölçer ve fiyat kırılmalarından önceki sıkışma evrelerini tespit eder. Görünüm: Profesyonel tarzda ayrı bir pencerede “Compression Score” histogramı ve “Threshold” referans çizgisi. Temel Özellikler Erken tespit: Fiyat hareketlerinden önce daralma bölgelerini belirler. Çok faktörlü ölçüm: Normalize edilmiş Bollinge
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detects institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions operate. An advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns. Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification: Violet / Yellow – Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Red / Green – Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pre
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Tanıtım: PVWAP Improved MT5, kişisel VWAP’im için geliştirilmiş bir MetaTrader 4 sürümüdür. Kısa tanıtım: Trendleri ve destek/direnç bölgelerini hızlıca görmenizi sağlar. Gerçek işlem hacmiyle ağırlıklı ortalama fiyatı gösterir ve destek/direnç bölgelerini belirlemek için standart sapma bantları sunar. Ne için kullanılır: VWAP, hacmin çoğunun işlem gördüğü ortalama fiyatı gösterir — piyasayı genel olarak boğa mı ayı mı belirlemek için faydalı bir referanstır. Temel kullanım alanları: Fiyat VWAP
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Baloncuk Göstergesi — Fiyat Yavaşlaması + Hacim Sıçraması Fiyat aniden yavaşladığında ve aynı anda hacim yükseldiğinde grafikte renkli kareler gösteren basit bir görsel araç. (Doldurma fonksiyonu ve konsantrik baloncuk efekti içerir) Piyasanın hareket etmeye hazırlanacağı önemli anları tespit etmeye yardımcı olur. Göstergenin yaptığı şeyler: Piyasanın hareket etmeden önce “tereddüt ettiği” anları tespit eder Büyük hacim girişlerinin fiyatı çok fazla hareket ettirmediği noktaları gösterir Olası k
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Kısa ifade: Iceblock — fiyat hareketinin az olduğu fakat işlem hacminin yüksek olduğu kümeleri tespit eden MT4 göstergesi (buzdağı benzeri davranış). TF: Tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır (M1–D1). Parite: Forex, endeksler, altın ve CFD’lerle uyumlu. Ayarlar: VolumeLookback – ortalama hacim hesabı için mum sayısı VolumeThreshold – anormal yüksek hacmi belirleyen çarpan ClusterSize – küme doğrulaması için bitişik mum sayısı RangeComparisonPeriod – mum aralıklarının (high–low) ortalaması için dönem
FREE
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Tick-spread dengesizliğine dayalı gösterge. TF: Tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır (M1’den D1’e). Parite: Forex, endeksler, altın ve CFD’lerle uyumludur (JPY, Altın ve CFD enstrümanları için otomatik ayar). Ayarlar: TickWindow (200) – tik gözlem penceresi SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread ağırlığı NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalizasyon periyodu (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – uyarı eşikleri AlertCooldown (300s) – uyarılar arasındaki bekleme süresi Sonuç: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spr
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — MT5 üzerinde hacim ağırlıklı ortalama fiyatı (VWAP) gösteren basit, el yapımı bir gösterge. TF: Tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır. Parite: Forex, endeks, emtia ve hisse senetleriyle uyumlu. Ayarlar: AppliedPrice – hesaplama için kullanılan fiyat türü LineColor / Width / Style – çizgi görünümü SessionReset – günlük sıfırlama veya sürekli mod Çalışma prensibi (VWAP): VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) = (Fiyat × Hacim toplamı) / (Hacim toplamı) Fiyat VWAP’ın üzerindeyse alıcılar b
FREE
Spikes Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Spike Signal v1.2 — Boom/Crash endekslerindeki ani fiyat sıçramalarını algılayan ve anlık scalp sinyalleri üreten MT5 göstergesi. TF: Tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır (önerilen M1–M15). Parite: Deriv Boom/Crash endeksleri için tasarlandı, oynak piyasalarla da uyumlu. Ayarlar: SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – spike hassasiyeti ve minimum boyutu EMA (8/21) – giriş sinyalleri RSI (14) – trend filtresi TP/SL Points – kar/zarar noktaları Trailing Exit / Alerts – çıkış mantığı ve uyarılar Kısa sonuç: Spi
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session. Key Features: Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times. Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible. Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns. Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
Daily Bar Number CFD
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session. The indicator allows: Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute) Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true) Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours) Customizing the color and font size of the text The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time. It will display the bar number (starting at 1) belo
FREE
Session Bar Numbering for CFDs Customizable MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
This indicator allows you to number bars within a trading session for CFDs. It works on GER40, UK100, US30, US100, and US500 and is fully customizable to fit your trading style and chart preferences. Key Features & Parameters: Customizable session interval: define your own session start and end times Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner chart Adjust number distance to position the bar numbers as you prefer Font size and color: choose the size and color that suit your chart Number of days di
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
Better Moving Average
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
FREE
Candle Activity Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
The Candle Activity Visualizer turns your chart into a dynamic heatmap, giving you a clear view of buying and selling pressure. In-Depth Market Insight: Active Zone Detection: The algorithm highlights areas where high volume builds up within a narrow price range, revealing key pressure zones. Real-Time Intensity: Colors adjust in real time, shifting smoothly from cool tones to warmer shades as activity increases. Visual Customization: 5 Color Palettes: Choose from five professionally designed th
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
SmartBubbles Accumulation
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Baloncuk Göstergesi — Fiyat Yavaşlaması + Hacim Sıçraması Fiyat aniden yavaşladığında ve aynı anda hacim yükseldiğinde grafikte renkli kareler gösteren basit bir görsel araç. (Doldurma fonksiyonu ve konsantrik baloncuk efekti içerir) Piyasanın hareket etmeye hazırlanacağı önemli anları tespit etmeye yardımcı olur. Göstergenin yaptığı şeyler: Piyasanın hareket etmeden önce “tereddüt ettiği” anları tespit eder Büyük hacim girişlerinin fiyatı çok fazla hareket ettirmediği noktaları gösterir Olası k
Pivot PDHL Levels
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
AutoPivot – Otomatik Pivot Noktaları Göstergesi MT4 göstergesi, pivot noktalarını (PP, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3) ve önceki günün seviyelerini (PDH/PDL) gösterir. Ana özellikler: Grafiğin zaman dilimine (H4/D1/W1) göre otomatik uyum PDH/PDL ile en yakın destek/direnç seviyesi arasındaki bölgeler 8 önceden ayarlanmış renk teması Renkler, çizgi stilleri ve bölge saydamlığı tamamen özelleştirilebilir Fiyat gösterimi isteğe bağlı kompakt etiketler Yapılandırılabilir otomatik güncellemeler Seviyeler, standa
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Volume Profile Rectangle – Ürün Açıklaması Özet Seçilen bir alan içindeki her fiyat seviyesindeki işlem hacminin yatay analizini gösteren interaktif bir hacim profili göstergesidir . Otomatik olarak taşınabilir bir dikdörtgen oluşturur ve yükseliş (bullish) ve düşüş (bearish) hacim dağılımını renkli çubuklarla gösterir. Neler yapar: Yatay hacmi gösterir : Her fiyat seviyesindeki hacim dağılımını yatay çubuklar şeklinde görselleştirir Yükseliş/Düşüş analizi : Çubukları yeşil (yükseliş hacmi baskı
Nexus Signal System
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
TEKNİK AÇIKLAMA Nexus Signal System, MT4 için 12 teknik kriteri birleştirerek ticaret sinyalleri üreten bir göstergedir. Sistem, bir sinyali doğrulamadan önce birden fazla faktörün (trend, momentum, hacim, destek/direnç bölgeleri) birleşimini analiz eder; bu sayede yalnızca tek bir kriter kullanan göstergelere kıyasla yanlış sinyallerin sayısı azalır. ANALİZ KRİTERLERİ (0–15 Puan): Formasyon tespiti (pin bar, engulfing) Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi (üst zaman diliminde trend doğrulama) ADX Piya
NexusSignal Scalping
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
TEKNİK AÇIKLAMA Nexus Signal System, MT4 için 12 teknik kriteri birleştirerek ticaret sinyalleri üreten bir göstergedir. Sistem, bir sinyali doğrulamadan önce birden fazla faktörün (trend, momentum, hacim, destek/direnç bölgeleri) birleşimini analiz eder; bu sayede yalnızca tek bir kriter kullanan göstergelere kıyasla yanlış sinyallerin sayısı azalır. ANALİZ KRİTERLERİ (0–15 Puan): Formasyon tespiti (pin bar, engulfing) Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi (üst zaman diliminde trend doğrulama) ADX Piya
VR Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
VolumeRejectionSignals v5.0 Gelişmiş Hacim Analiz Göstergesi Genel Açıklama VolumeRejectionSignals v5.0, hacim retlerini derinlemesine analiz ederek önemli fiyat hareketlerini doğru bir şekilde tespit etmek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir teknik göstergedir. Emir akışı dinamikleri ve piyasa yapısını birleştirerek, alım veya satım baskısının azaldığı bölgeleri tespit eder ve trend dönüşlerini veya hızlanmalarını önceden tahmin etmeyi sağlar. Akıllı Puanlama Sistemi Göstergeler, her sinyalin kalit
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt