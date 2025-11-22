Session Volatility Matrix

Volatility Matrix – Session Volatility Analyzer

Volatility Matrix analyzes current market volatility against historical sessions to detect anomalies and predict potential breakouts. The indicator compares current volatility with more than 200 historical sessions from the same hour and day of the week, calculating Z-Scores to identify when volatility deviates from typical ranges.

Features

Real-time Z-Score monitoring and display

Historical session matching (same hour/day of week)

Dynamic price zones (±1σ and ±2σ standard deviations)

Breakout probability alerts with a 5-minute cooldown

Professional visual panel with market status

Universal instrument compatibility (Forex, Metals, Indices)

Technical Specifications

Historical periods: 200 sessions (configurable 50–500)

Deviation threshold: 2.0 standard deviations (configurable 1.0–3.0)

Performance optimized: single calculation per bar

Automatic pip/point detection based on decimal places

Panel size: 180×100 pixels

Four-corner positioning with adjustable offsets

Usage

The indicator displays a compact panel showing:

Current Z-Score value (large 18px font)

Market status (Normal, Elevated, High Volatility, Breakout Alert)

Color-coded status based on volatility levels

Alerts trigger when the Z-Score exceeds 2.0, indicating a high breakout probability.

If fewer than 10 historical sessions are available, the indicator displays “Insufficient Data.”