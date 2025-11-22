Session Volatility Matrix

Volatility Matrix – Session Volatility Analyzer

Volatility Matrix analyzes current market volatility against historical sessions to detect anomalies and predict potential breakouts. The indicator compares current volatility with more than 200 historical sessions from the same hour and day of the week, calculating Z-Scores to identify when volatility deviates from typical ranges.

Features

  • Real-time Z-Score monitoring and display

  • Historical session matching (same hour/day of week)

  • Dynamic price zones (±1σ and ±2σ standard deviations)

  • Breakout probability alerts with a 5-minute cooldown

  • Professional visual panel with market status

  • Universal instrument compatibility (Forex, Metals, Indices)

Technical Specifications

  • Historical periods: 200 sessions (configurable 50–500)

  • Deviation threshold: 2.0 standard deviations (configurable 1.0–3.0)

  • Performance optimized: single calculation per bar

  • Automatic pip/point detection based on decimal places

  • Panel size: 180×100 pixels

  • Four-corner positioning with adjustable offsets

Usage

The indicator displays a compact panel showing:

  • Current Z-Score value (large 18px font)

  • Market status (Normal, Elevated, High Volatility, Breakout Alert)

  • Color-coded status based on volatility levels

Alerts trigger when the Z-Score exceeds 2.0, indicating a high breakout probability.
If fewer than 10 historical sessions are available, the indicator displays “Insufficient Data.”


Altri dall’autore
Mean Reversion Probability MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Mean Reversion Probability – Indicatore di Reversione Statistica Descrizione breve Indicatore istituzionale che calcola la probabilità statistica di un ritorno alla media mobile 200, basato sull’analisi delle sovra-estensioni storiche. Identifica con precisione quantitativa le zone di affaticamento del mercato. Caratteristiche principali Analisi statistica avanzata – Costruisce un database di oltre 500 estensioni storiche per calcolare probabilità reali Punteggio di probabilità 0–99% – Quantif
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Media Mobile Adattiva AMD (AAMA) AAMA è un indicatore di media mobile adattiva per MetaTrader 4 che regola automaticamente la sua reattività in base alle condizioni di mercato. Caratteristiche principali: Media mobile adattiva basata sul Rapporto di Efficienza di Kaufman – reagisce rapidamente durante i trend e filtra il rumore nelle fasi laterali Rilevamento automatico delle 4 fasi di mercato AMD: Accumulazione, Markup (rialzo), Distribuzione, Markdown (ribasso) Adattamento alla volatilità tra
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
SimpleCustomBox – Indicatore MT5 per Box di Sessione e Linee di Massimo/Minimo Panoramica: SimpleCustomBox è un indicatore potente e facile da usare per MetaTrader 5 che ti consente di evidenziare visivamente specifiche sessioni di trading sul grafico. Definisci intervalli di tempo personalizzati, visualizza immediatamente i massimi e i minimi della sessione e prendi decisioni di trading più intelligenti grazie a confini visivi chiari. Perfetto per day trader, scalper e per chi opera con patter
Liquidity Compression MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore Istituzionale di Compressione della Liquidità L’indicatore misura in tempo reale il restringimento della liquidità utilizzando la larghezza normalizzata delle Bande di Bollinger, il volume e lo spread medio, per individuare le fasi di compressione prima dei breakout di prezzo. Visualizzazione: Finestra separata in stile professionale, con istogramma “Compression Score” e linea di soglia (“Threshold”). Caratteristiche Principali Rilevamento precoce: Identifica le zone di contrazione p
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detects institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions operate. An advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns. Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification: Violet / Yellow – Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Red / Green – Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pre
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Presentazione: PVWAP Improved MT5 è una versione migliorata del mio VWAP personale per MetaTrader 4. Frase breve: Aiuta a individuare rapidamente trend e zone di supporto/resistenza. Mostra il prezzo medio ponderato per il volume, insieme a bande di deviazione standard per identificare zone di supporto e resistenza. A cosa serve: Il VWAP mostra il prezzo medio dove è stato scambiato il maggior volume — utile per capire se il mercato è rialzista o ribassista. Principali utilizzi: Prezzo sopra il
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Indicatore a Bolle — Rallentamento del Prezzo + Picco di Volume Uno strumento visivo semplice che mostra quadrati colorati sul grafico quando il prezzo rallenta improvvisamente accompagnato da un picco di volume. (Funzione di riempimento con effetto bolle concentriche) Aiuta a individuare i momenti chiave in cui il mercato si prepara a muoversi. Cosa fa l’indicatore: Rileva i momenti in cui il mercato “esita” prima di muoversi Mostra dove entra grande volume senza variazioni significative di pre
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Frase breve: Iceblock — indicatore MT4 che identifica cluster di alto volume con limitato movimento di prezzo (comportamento simile a iceberg). TF: Funziona su tutti i timeframe (M1–D1). Coppie: Compatibile con Forex, indici, oro e CFD. Impostazioni: VolumeLookback – numero di candele per la media del volume VolumeThreshold – moltiplicatore per considerare il volume anormale ClusterSize – numero di candele vicine per confermare un cluster RangeComparisonPeriod – periodo per la media degli int
FREE
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Indicatore basato sul disequilibrio del tick-spread. TF: Funziona su tutti i timeframe (da M1 a D1). Coppie: Compatibile con Forex, indici, oro e CFD (regolazione automatica per JPY, Oro e CFD). Impostazioni: TickWindow (200) – finestra di osservazione dei tick SpreadWeight (1.5) – peso dello spread NormalizationPeriod (20) – periodo di normalizzazione (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – soglie di allerta AlertCooldown (300s) – tempo di raffreddamento tra gli avvisi Conclusione: Proxy Or
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Spikes Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Spike Signal v1.2 — indicatore MT5 che rileva spike esplosivi Boom/Crash e genera segnali di scalping in tempo reale. TF: Funziona su tutti i timeframe (consigliato M1–M15). Coppie: Progettato per indici sintetici Boom/Crash (Deriv), adatto anche a mercati volatili. Impostazioni: SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – sensibilità e dimensione minima del picco EMA (8/21) – segnali di ingresso RSI (14) – filtro di tendenza TP/SL Points – take profit e stop loss Trailing Exit / Alerts – logica di uscita e
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session. Key Features: Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times. Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible. Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns. Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
Daily Bar Number CFD
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session. The indicator allows: Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute) Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true) Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours) Customizing the color and font size of the text The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time. It will display the bar number (starting at 1) belo
FREE
Session Bar Numbering for CFDs Customizable MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
This indicator allows you to number bars within a trading session for CFDs. It works on GER40, UK100, US30, US100, and US500 and is fully customizable to fit your trading style and chart preferences. Key Features & Parameters: Customizable session interval: define your own session start and end times Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner chart Adjust number distance to position the bar numbers as you prefer Font size and color: choose the size and color that suit your chart Number of days di
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
Better Moving Average
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
FREE
Candle Activity Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
The Candle Activity Visualizer turns your chart into a dynamic heatmap, giving you a clear view of buying and selling pressure. In-Depth Market Insight: Active Zone Detection: The algorithm highlights areas where high volume builds up within a narrow price range, revealing key pressure zones. Real-Time Intensity: Colors adjust in real time, shifting smoothly from cool tones to warmer shades as activity increases. Visual Customization: 5 Color Palettes: Choose from five professionally designed th
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
SmartBubbles Accumulation
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Indicatore a Bolle — Rallentamento del Prezzo + Picco di Volume Uno strumento visivo semplice che mostra quadrati colorati sul grafico quando il prezzo rallenta improvvisamente accompagnato da un picco di volume. (Funzione di riempimento con effetto bolle concentriche) Aiuta a individuare i momenti chiave in cui il mercato si prepara a muoversi. Cosa fa l’indicatore: Rileva i momenti in cui il mercato “esita” prima di muoversi Mostra dove entra grande volume senza variazioni significative di pre
Pivot PDHL Levels
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
AutoPivot – Indicatore automatico dei punti pivot Indicatore MT4 che mostra i punti pivot (PP, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3) e i livelli del giorno precedente (PDH/PDL). Caratteristiche principali: Adattamento automatico al timeframe del grafico (H4/D1/W1) Zone tra PDH/PDL e il livello di supporto/resistenza più vicino 8 temi di colore preconfigurati Personalizzazione completa di colori, stili di linea e opacità delle zone Etichette compatte con visualizzazione opzionale del prezzo Aggiornamenti automatic
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Volume Profile Rectangle – Descrizione del Prodotto Sommario Indicatore interattivo del profilo di volume che mostra un’analisi orizzontale del volume scambiato a ciascun livello di prezzo all’interno di un’area selezionata. Crea automaticamente un rettangolo mobile e visualizza barre colorate che rappresentano la distribuzione del volume rialzista e ribassista. Cosa fa: Mostra il volume orizzontale : Visualizza la distribuzione del volume a ciascun livello di prezzo tramite barre orizzontali An
Nexus Signal System
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
DESCRIZIONE TECNICA Nexus Signal System è un indicatore MT4 che combina 12 criteri tecnici per generare segnali di trading. Il sistema analizza la congiunzione di più fattori (trend, momentum, volume, zone di supporto/resistenza) prima di confermare un segnale, riducendo il numero di falsi segnali rispetto agli indicatori che utilizzano un solo criterio. CRITERI DI ANALISI (Punteggio 0–15): Rilevamento pattern (pin bar, engulfing) Analisi Multi-Timeframe (conferma del trend su timeframe superior
NexusSignal Scalping
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
DESCRIZIONE TECNICA Nexus Signal System è un indicatore MT4 che combina 12 criteri tecnici per generare segnali di trading. Il sistema analizza la congiunzione di più fattori (trend, momentum, volume, zone di supporto/resistenza) prima di confermare un segnale, riducendo il numero di falsi segnali rispetto agli indicatori che utilizzano un solo criterio. CRITERI DI ANALISI (Punteggio 0–15): Rilevamento pattern (pin bar, engulfing) Analisi Multi-Timeframe (conferma del trend su timeframe superior
VR Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
VolumeRejectionSignals v5.0 Indicatore avanzato di analisi del volume Descrizione generale VolumeRejectionSignals v5.0 è un indicatore tecnico avanzato progettato per identificare con precisione movimenti significativi dei prezzi attraverso un’analisi approfondita dei rifiuti di volume. Combinando la dinamica del flusso di ordini e la struttura del mercato, rileva le zone in cui la pressione di acquisto o vendita diminuisce, permettendo di anticipare inversioni o accelerazioni di tendenza. Sist
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione