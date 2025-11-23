Mythical Sapphire

<< Mythical Sapphire — The Pioneer of Mean Reversion Trading on XAUUSD>>

BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift. 

This EA is only sold on MQL5, all other clones seen with cheaper price at other sites are fakes and cannot work as the original. Do your diligence and do not believe in windfall.


Signal:

https://www.fxblue.com/users/mythical_sapphire_ea


Gold (XAUUSD) occupies a paradoxical space in global markets: celebrated as a dependable refuge during uncertainty, yet notorious for its sharp and unpredictable price swings. Within this challenging landscape, the Mythical Sapphire Expert Advisor (EA) stands out as an uncommon breakthrough—an autonomous, research-driven trading framework that converts the chaotic ebb and flow of price action into statistically grounded opportunity through disciplined mean-reversion principles.

While many systems chase momentum only to falter when market conditions shift, Mythical Sapphire operates on a far more durable premise: extreme price movements are temporary distortions that statistically gravitate back toward balance. This system is not built on speculation. It is the practical application of quantitative finance, executed with machine-level rigor.

Theoretical Architecture

The EA is designed around gold’s characteristic intraday behavior, where shifts in liquidity, concentrated order-flow patterns, and institutional hedging pressures generate recurrent oscillations around evolving fair-value levels.

Volatility-Adaptive Trade Entry
Instead of depending on rigid triggers, the algorithm employs a volatility-sensitive model that adjusts its entry criteria in alignment with gold’s current risk environment.

Microstructure-Informed Exit Framework
Trade exits are guided by liquidity signatures rather than emotion or arbitrary profit targets, allowing the system to close positions during favorable market participation rather than turbulent noise.

By grounding its decisions in these quantitative mechanisms, Mythical Sapphire maintains stability and precision in environments where traditional Expert Advisors often fail.

Features:

  • Smart Entry & Exit
  • FIFO
  • Prop Firm Compatible(0.01 lot per $10k balance)
  • No Grid, Martingale or other dangerous strategies
  • Customisable TP & SL (Default TP at 130 and auto SL)

Screenshot 2: Backtest results with fixed lot from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default  TP = 130 and auto SL.

Screenshot 3: Backtest results with 1% risk from $10000 balance, with 100% tick quality and default TP and SL.


Timeframe: M1


Installation: The EA is to be attached to one M1 chart, for example XAUUSD.


Symbols:

XAUUSD (Gold)

AUDCAD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD (Customisable)


Account Type: Use ECN with lowest spread possible, EA is not sensitive to spread & slippage.


Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 per $1000 balance.


Past results does not guarantee future performance. Manage your capital well, good money management is the key to success. 




Recommended products
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Session Sweep Pro
Jose Antonio Valverde Galdeano
5 (1)
Experts
** Launch Offer:  Introductory price available for a limited time. Early adopters get full access at a special launch discount before the regular price applies. Institutional Session Sweep Strategy No exaggerated promises, no unrealistic optimizations, no illusions. Just a proven strategy based on real market logic. SessionSweep is an automated trading system designed to capture reversals after liquidity sweeps at key market sessions. Based on observing how major players manipulate session ext
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Experts
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (2)
Experts
PROMO  - Only for next 2 buyers, one free expert -   DAILY CANDLE SCALPER   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! AlgoFusion FX is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for traders pursuing a robust, diversified, and multi-strategy approach to algorithmic trading. Designed for exceptional risk management, market adaptability, and performance optimization, this EA integrates sophisticated quantitative models and machine learning algorithms to enhance profitability i
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Gold Merchant
Stephen Chukwuemeka Ajokubi
Experts
Gold Merchant MT5 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Gold Merchant MT5 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Utilizing advanced trend-following algorithms combined with multiple technical indicators, this EA identifies high-probability entry points in the gold market. The system operates on a strategic approach that combines breakout trading with careful risk management. ️ IMPORTANT: After purchase, please contact me via private message
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
Gold xauusd Shark Attack
Anselmo Passagem Franco
Experts
Robot that I built exclusively for use on XAUUSD. It should be use with ECN accounts with low spreads (Vantage good). The robot looks for volume and price action momentum, searching for signals for buy or sell movements. I use with a ladder system. There are days when he makes many trades, days when he makes few trades, and there may be days when he makes no trades at all. It depends a lot on the "activity" of the market. You can check MYFXBOOK. IF YOU BUY, PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR THE CORRECT SET
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
More from author
Brilliant Knight MT5
Ng Chu En
Experts
<<Master the GBP/USD Market with Brilliant Knight: Your Strategic Edge in Mean Reversion Trading>> Introducing Brilliant Knight, the Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered to optimize your trading in the cable GBP/USD currency pair. Built on a foundation of rigorous research and cutting-edge technology, Brilliant Knight employs a sophisticated mean reversion strategy, turning market fluctuations into profitable opportunities with precision and consistency. Exploit Market Inefficiencies w
Supreme Edge MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Supreme Edge>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Supreme Edge, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. The EA distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend detection mechanism, which analyses and interprets multi-dimensional market data to accuratel
Premium Ace MT5
Ng Chu En
Experts
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Premium Ace MT5 emerges as a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in exploiting market trends through a refined trend-following strategy. This document delineates the technological innovation, strategic implementation, and empirical validation that establish Premium Ace MT5 as a formidable tool in algorithmic trading. By integrating sophisticated analytical models with real-time mark
US30 Innovator MT5
Ng Chu En
Experts
Introducing   US30 Innovator , the exceptional MQL5 expert advisor developed by an experienced certified elite trader with development experience of over 11 years. US30 Innovator,  an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. US30 Innovator  distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend dete
Momentum AI XAU
Ng Chu En
5 (3)
Experts
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  This EA is only sold on MQL5, all other clones seen with cheaper price at other sites are fakes and cannot work as the original. Do your diligence and do not believe in windfall. Live signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/ncemt5_ea <<Unleash the Power of Momentum with Momentum AI XAU>> Elevate your trading strategy to the pinnacle of performance with Momentum AI XAU, (aka MAX) the Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for gold (XAU/USD
Golden Pegasus MT5
Ng Chu En
5 (1)
Experts
<<Soar Ahead of the Market with Golden Pegasus: The Future of Trend-Based Trading>> Join my free channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/elitetradernce BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  This EA is only sold on MQL5, all other clones seen with cheaper price at other sites are fakes and cannot work as the original. Do your diligence and do not believe in windfall. Golden Pegasus, the Expert Advisor (EA) that revolutionizes trading with its innovative approach to tren
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review