Portfolio Aggregator MT4

Portfolio Aggregator — One dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts.





Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard. It provides real‑time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics, helping traders maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies.

Multi‑Currency Consolidation — Converts all values into a chosen base currency with live FX rates.

Portfolio Dashboard — Displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open positions.

Risk Metrics — Color‑coded indicators classify exposure levels as Safe, Warning, or Critical.

Broker Breakdown — Per‑account details with leverage, exposure, and position counts.

Adaptive Design — Auto‑adjusts to chart backgrounds; manual customization supported.

Flexible Configuration — 40+ parameters for layout, thresholds, and display preferences.

Demo Mode — Built‑in test data generator creates 3 sample a/c files for instant evaluation without PnL Calendar.

Features

How It Works

Portfolio Aggregator is a companion indicator that reads CSV files exported by the PnL Calendar indicator. It parses broker data, performs currency conversion, and updates the dashboard at the configured refresh rate. All calculations are transparent, with fallback protection to ensure continuity.

Testing without PnL Calendar: Enable the input parameter "Create 3 dummy broker files for testing" option to generate 3 sample files with realistic multi‑currency data. This allows you to evaluate the indicator's functionality before connecting live broker feeds.

PnL Calendar installed and configured on each broker terminal

CSV export enabled in PnL Calendar settings

Market data access for currency quotes

Requirements

Note: Demo mode operates independently and does not require PnL Calendar.

Monitor multiple broker accounts from one panel

Aggregate mixed‑currency portfolios with accurate conversion

Track margin usage and exposure across strategies

Compare broker performance on a normalized currency basis

Use Cases

Resources & Support

Complete documentation available in the Portfolio Aggregator Information Guide.

Other Platform: MetaTrader 5

Support: Contact through MQL5 private messaging





Disclaimer

Portfolio Aggregator is a monitoring utility. It does not execute trades, offer brokerage services, or supply real accounts. Data accuracy depends on broker‑provided information received as inputs, and users are responsible for verifying critical information. The tool is provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice, and the developer is not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors.