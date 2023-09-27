Trade Manager Pro MT4

This is an Utility to make your trading easier by putting at one click or a few clicks time-consuming tasks as order management and risk management.

Contact for a free trial.

Features


Risk Management 

  • Calculates automatically lots based on risk specified in either % or $ in the risk field and let you enter just by placing lines for SL TP etc and display real-time Risk Reward.
  • TrueRisk so it includes commissions when calculating lot size on FX pairs only so you risk 1% with all transactions fees when you specified 1% for example, or not, your choice.
  • Big Lots Handler for the sharks out there that let you enter 10 TIMES more than the max volume per position of a Symbol all in ONE CLICK instead of opening slowly yourself each positions.(Must not be above volume limit if mentioned in specifications of Symbol or more than 10 times the max volume per position which is displayed).
  • Enter on indices or other assets even if automatically calculated lot size don't respect lot step by rounding number. (1, 0.1 and 0.01 lot steps handled)


Trade Management 

In ONE CLICK, you can:

  • Set breakeven opened positions with including commissions and spread or not, your choice.
  • Bulk change SL or TP of opened positions by specifying new price for SL or TP in text field and set either buys or sells to the new SL and TP price entered.
  • Bulk close positions instead of closing them separately and slowly.(Partial closes available)
  • Bulk delete limit orders.
  • AUTO BE feature to let you set AUTO BREAKEVEN Price Level to automatically set Break even opened positions when reached. Drag the auto breakeven line where you want.
  • AUTO BE LIMIT feature for limit orders to set AUTO BREAKEVEN Price Level on chart that will automatically become once a limit is filled an Auto-Breakeven line managing all buys/sells that will delete unfilled limit automatically when reached and put to breakeven the filled limit. MAGIC.
  • AUTO CANCEL LIMIT feature to let  you set AUTO CANCEL LIMIT Price Level to automatically delete limit orders when it’s reached.  Drag the auto cancel limit line where you want.
  • AUTO PARTIALS feature to set a level on chart that will close a specified % on all or last x trades once reached.

Important Note: You unselect the lines to set trigger on them. Chart has to be opened with lines on them or you can use a VPS.























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Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
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Trade Manager Pro MT5
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This is an Utility to make your trading easier by putting at   one click or a few clicks   time-consuming tasks as order management and risk management. Contact for a free trial. Features Risk Management   Calculates automatically lots based on risk specified in either   % or $  in the risk field and let you enter just   by placing lines for SL TP   etc and display   real-time Risk Reward . TrueRisk   so   it includes commissions when calculating lot size on FX pairs only so you risk 1% with a
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