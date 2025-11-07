TheOracle

The Oracle is the perfect companion for traders who need accurate market analysis without managing multiple indicators.

While most indicators show single-perspective signals, The Oracle merges scientifically proven methods with proprietary enhancements into one consensus histogram. 

Seven models, including our Ultimate Flow Index (UFI) with Ehlers smoothing algorithms, vote independently every bar.

When enough models agree threshold you set from 4/7 aggressive to 7/7 conservative—direction becomes clear. 


✅ KEY FEATURES

Seven-Model Consensus System
- Mix of proven indicators and proprietary models
- Includes UFI (Ultimate Flow Index) with advanced smoothing
- Pre-optimized parameters (no configuration needed)

Configurable Alert Threshold
- 4/7 Models: Aggressive (early signals, more noise)
- 5/7 Models: Standard (balanced)
- 6/7 Models: Recommended (optimal signal/noise ratio)
- 7/7 Models: Conservative (rare, high-conviction only)

Signal Persistence Modes
- Persisted Mode: Signals maintain until strong counter-signal
- Hybrid Mode: Balance between stability and responsiveness
- Anti-repaint logic (signals finalize on bar close)

Multi-Timeframe Ready
- Stack 2-3 instances on same chart
- Each analyzing different timeframe (Current/M5/M15)
- Natural alignment with Azimuth structure levels
- Zero cross-contamination between instances

Quantum Color Themes
- 18 professional themes
- Info Panel showing bias + model count + threshold
- Adjustable panel position
- Optional themed chart background

Alert System
- Box alerts (popup notifications)
- Sound alerts (audio confirmation)
- Push notifications (MT5 mobile app)
- Email alerts (inbox delivery)

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3802+)
- Instruments: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)
- File Type: Compiled .ex5 (no DLL dependencies)
- Performance: Ring buffer cache, Smart Freeze technology
- Window: Separate (histogram display)
- Support: Product comments + private messages

📦 WHAT'S INCLUDED

✅ The Oracle indicator (compiled .ex5)
✅ Full alert system (Box/Sound/Push/Email)
✅ Info Panel display
✅ Installation guide
✅ Regular updates and improvements

🏛️ ABOUT MERKAVA LABS

"The best trades are already on your chart. You just can't see them yet."

Merkava Labs specializes in professional MT5 systems that decode market 
structure. Built by quants, for traders.

Contact: contact@merkavalabs.com

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

No Configuration Needed: Model parameters are optimized against 20 years of
multi-market data. Default settings work immediately. Just set your preferred
threshold (4/7 to 7/7).

Multi-Instance Deployment: Run 2-3 Oracle instances on the same chart with 
different Analysis Timeframe settings for multi-level confirmation.

Signal Behavior: Histogram bars finalize on bar close (anti-repaint logic). 
Signal persistence modes filter noise while maintaining responsiveness.

Authenticity: Download only from official MQL5 Market. Beware of counterfeit 
versions on external sites.

Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. The Oracle is a technical 
analysis tool, not financial advice. Always use proper risk management.

Download The Oracle and see consensus emerge from market noise.
Reviews 9
Spiros Sotiropoulos
20
Spiros Sotiropoulos 2025.12.17 17:21 
 

I cannot say enough about this gem, coded by a true genius. A big "Thank you" to the developer

1001035938
465
1001035938 2025.12.04 19:35 
 

Muito bom indicador ! parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

davidpont
165
davidpont 2025.11.15 06:29 
 

The complexity of the indicator is unique, while it is so simple to use. Perfect companion for any trader!

Spiros Sotiropoulos
20
Spiros Sotiropoulos 2025.12.17 17:21 
 

I cannot say enough about this gem, coded by a true genius. A big "Thank you" to the developer

1001035938
465
1001035938 2025.12.04 19:35 
 

Muito bom indicador ! parabéns ao desenvolvedor !

dmgu
25
dmgu 2025.11.30 20:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chango Mango
142
Chango Mango 2025.11.27 08:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

globalstr
54
globalstr 2025.11.19 18:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

davidpont
165
davidpont 2025.11.15 06:29 
 

The complexity of the indicator is unique, while it is so simple to use. Perfect companion for any trader!

chatfinger
25
chatfinger 2025.11.14 02:22 
 

One of the best indicators I've ever seen. Default settings are optimal to work with it. I want to know how to use it to make an Expert Advisor.

lapigna
273
lapigna 2025.11.08 19:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

drw122
86
drw122 2025.11.08 09:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

1750
