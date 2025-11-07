TheOracle
- 지표
- Ottaviano De Cicco
- 버전: 1.11
- 업데이트됨: 27 12월 2025
I use Oracle together with Azimuth, and this is the first indicator that genuinely feels like a serious trading tool. Oracle doesn’t try to “predict” the market. Instead, it shows when multiple models agree, and the MTF alignment plus the anti-repaint behavior make it much easier to wait for real confirmation instead of guessing. The 6/7 and 7/7 filters help me avoid weak setups, and the recent updates made the signals even more consistent. What really impressed me is Ottaviano’s support. He actually answers questions, explains things clearly, and you can tell he cares more about traders using the tools correctly than just selling something. Of course, trading is still risky. You still need rules, risk management, and discipline. But Oracle helps me stay patient and avoid impulsive mistakes. Well-deserved 5 stars. Love it!
I cannot say enough about this gem, coded by a true genius. A big "Thank you" to the developer
Muito bom indicador ! parabéns ao desenvolvedor !
One of the best indicators I've ever seen. Default settings are optimal to work with it. I want to know how to use it to make an Expert Advisor.
Muito bom indicator ! A big "Thank you" to the developer!!!! Brilliant!!!