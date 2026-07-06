Trinity Zones: High-Volume Pivot Support & Resistance with Session Levels for MT5

Overview

Trinity Zones is a support/resistance mapping indicator by Merkava Labs. It marks the price areas where high-volume pivots formed, tracks how each zone behaves as price interacts with it, and layers in the session reference levels professional traders watch — previous-day high/low, floor pivots, the Central Pivot Range, and an optional Volume Profile. One chart, one map of the areas to watch before you decide.

A location-first map for traders who want to see structure and context before they decide.

Free.

1. What It Does

Trinity Zones detects high-volume pivot points and draws a support or resistance zone around each one. A pivot only becomes a zone when its volume clears an adaptive threshold, so the chart shows the areas where meaningful activity actually occurred — not every minor swing.

Each zone then carries a role. A zone that price respects stays active. A zone that price closes through flips — resistance becomes support, support becomes resistance — and is redrawn in a muted tone so you can see its history at a glance. Overlapping older zones are superseded by the most recent one, keeping the chart readable instead of cluttered.

2. Core Features

High-Volume Pivot Zones — Support/resistance boxes built only from pivots that pass an adaptive volume filter.

— Support/resistance boxes built only from pivots that pass an adaptive volume filter. Role Engine — Every zone is tracked as active, flipped, reclaimed, or exhausted, with a color hierarchy that shows its state and history.

— Every zone is tracked as active, flipped, reclaimed, or exhausted, with a color hierarchy that shows its state and history. Confirmed-Close Logic — Breaks are confirmed on the candle close, not on intrabar wicks, to reduce noise.

— Breaks are confirmed on the candle close, not on intrabar wicks, to reduce noise. Session Levels — Previous-day high/low (PDH/PDL), classic floor pivots (P, R1–R3, S1–S3), and the Central Pivot Range (TC/BC band), each drawn only where it is meaningful.

— Previous-day high/low (PDH/PDL), classic floor pivots (P, R1–R3, S1–S3), and the Central Pivot Range (TC/BC band), each drawn only where it is meaningful. Volume Profile — Optional POC, VAH, and VAL over a style-appropriate window, with a warm-up guard so the profile is only shown once it is statistically stable.

— Optional POC, VAH, and VAL over a style-appropriate window, with a warm-up guard so the profile is only shown once it is statistically stable. Institutional Fixes — Optional Tokyo, London (16:00 UK), and New York reference prices for FX workflows, with automatic broker time-zone detection.

3. Trading Style Engine

Trinity Zones adapts what it shows to how you trade. Set the Trading Style to Auto and the indicator reads your chart timeframe and configures the appropriate levels and anchor automatically:

Scalping (M1–M5) — Previous-day levels and daily-anchored pivots.

— Previous-day levels and daily-anchored pivots. Intraday (M6–M30) — Previous-day levels, daily pivots, and the Central Pivot Range.

— Previous-day levels, daily pivots, and the Central Pivot Range. Intraweek (H1–H3) — Weekly-anchored pivots and range, previous-day levels still shown.

— Weekly-anchored pivots and range, previous-day levels still shown. Swing (H4 and higher) — Weekly-anchored pivots and range, with intraday-only levels hidden to keep higher-timeframe charts clean.

Prefer full control? Choose Custom and every level toggle and anchor is yours to set manually.

4. Alerts

Optional alerts on the two events that matter most: a confirmed zone breakout and a confirmed close through the central pivot. Alerts fire once per event on the closing bar — never on historical bars when the indicator loads — and route to popup, push notification, or email. No retest spam by design.

5. Cross-Asset

The same workflow works across Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, and Stocks. Zone sensitivity adapts to each instrument's volatility, and the level set adjusts to what makes sense for the asset and timeframe. (Note: volume-based features use tick volume, which is a proxy on decentralized spot markets such as Forex — most representative on centralized instruments.)

6. Design & Compatibility

Trinity Zones is part of the Merkava Labs indicator family and shares the same design system: 20 color themes and the same Trading Style vocabulary, so it looks and behaves consistently alongside other Merkava Labs tools on the same chart.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Instruments: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Stocks

20 color themes — Trading Style auto-configuration — optional chart background

— Trading Style auto-configuration — optional chart background Confirmed-close logic — essential alerts (popup, push, email)

Multi-instance safe — VPS friendly — No DLL

Trinity Zones — See where price reacts before you decide.

Important: Trinity Zones is a market analysis tool. Zones and levels mark areas of interest that require your own context and judgment to trade. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always use proper risk management.

Support is provided through MQL5 product comments and private messages. Updates are included.