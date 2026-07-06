Trinity Zones

5
  • Indicators
  • Ottaviano De Cicco
    Ottaviano De Cicco

    Ottaviano De Cicco

    4.7 (27)
    The best trades are already on your chart.
    You just can't see them yet.

    Merkava Labs: Institutional-grade MT5 systems that decode
    what price has already revealed.

    🌐 merkavalabs.com → See the structure.
    📧 contact@merkavalabs.com
    7 products
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 10 July 2026

Trinity Zones: High-Volume Pivot Support & Resistance with Session Levels for MT5

Overview

Trinity Zones is a support/resistance mapping indicator by Merkava Labs. It marks the price areas where high-volume pivots formed, tracks how each zone behaves as price interacts with it, and layers in the session reference levels professional traders watch — previous-day high/low, floor pivots, the Central Pivot Range, and an optional Volume Profile. One chart, one map of the areas to watch before you decide.

A location-first map for traders who want to see structure and context before they decide.

Free.


1. What It Does

Trinity Zones detects high-volume pivot points and draws a support or resistance zone around each one. A pivot only becomes a zone when its volume clears an adaptive threshold, so the chart shows the areas where meaningful activity actually occurred — not every minor swing.

Each zone then carries a role. A zone that price respects stays active. A zone that price closes through flips — resistance becomes support, support becomes resistance — and is redrawn in a muted tone so you can see its history at a glance. Overlapping older zones are superseded by the most recent one, keeping the chart readable instead of cluttered.

2. Core Features

  • High-Volume Pivot Zones — Support/resistance boxes built only from pivots that pass an adaptive volume filter.
  • Role Engine — Every zone is tracked as active, flipped, reclaimed, or exhausted, with a color hierarchy that shows its state and history.
  • Confirmed-Close Logic — Breaks are confirmed on the candle close, not on intrabar wicks, to reduce noise.
  • Session Levels — Previous-day high/low (PDH/PDL), classic floor pivots (P, R1–R3, S1–S3), and the Central Pivot Range (TC/BC band), each drawn only where it is meaningful.
  • Volume Profile — Optional POC, VAH, and VAL over a style-appropriate window, with a warm-up guard so the profile is only shown once it is statistically stable.
  • Institutional Fixes — Optional Tokyo, London (16:00 UK), and New York reference prices for FX workflows, with automatic broker time-zone detection.

3. Trading Style Engine

Trinity Zones adapts what it shows to how you trade. Set the Trading Style to Auto and the indicator reads your chart timeframe and configures the appropriate levels and anchor automatically:

  • Scalping (M1–M5) — Previous-day levels and daily-anchored pivots.
  • Intraday (M6–M30) — Previous-day levels, daily pivots, and the Central Pivot Range.
  • Intraweek (H1–H3) — Weekly-anchored pivots and range, previous-day levels still shown.
  • Swing (H4 and higher) — Weekly-anchored pivots and range, with intraday-only levels hidden to keep higher-timeframe charts clean.

Prefer full control? Choose Custom and every level toggle and anchor is yours to set manually.

4. Alerts

Optional alerts on the two events that matter most: a confirmed zone breakout and a confirmed close through the central pivot. Alerts fire once per event on the closing bar — never on historical bars when the indicator loads — and route to popup, push notification, or email. No retest spam by design.

5. Cross-Asset

The same workflow works across Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, and Stocks. Zone sensitivity adapts to each instrument's volatility, and the level set adjusts to what makes sense for the asset and timeframe. (Note: volume-based features use tick volume, which is a proxy on decentralized spot markets such as Forex — most representative on centralized instruments.)

6. Design & Compatibility

Trinity Zones is part of the Merkava Labs indicator family and shares the same design system: 20 color themes and the same Trading Style vocabulary, so it looks and behaves consistently alongside other Merkava Labs tools on the same chart.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instruments: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals, Stocks
  • 20 color themes — Trading Style auto-configuration — optional chart background
  • Confirmed-close logic — essential alerts (popup, push, email)
  • Multi-instance safe — VPS friendly — No DLL

Trinity Zones — See where price reacts before you decide.

Important: Trinity Zones is a market analysis tool. Zones and levels mark areas of interest that require your own context and judgment to trade. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always use proper risk management.

Support is provided through MQL5 product comments and private messages. Updates are included.

Reviews 1
Juan March
68
Juan March 2026.07.12 08:06 
 

I've always focused on finding good trade entries, but Trinity Zones has helped me put the same amount of attention into planning how I manage my trades. I now try to make sure that both my Stop Loss and profit targets are built around price levels where I genuinely expect the market to react.

One of the things I've liked most is the way it brings everything together in one place. Instead of analysing support, resistance and other key reference levels separately, everything is organised into a single view that makes reading the market much easier.

In my own trading, I mainly use Trinity to identify logical areas for protecting a position, setting profit targets and highlighting where I expect price is most likely to react. Of course, that doesn't guarantee the market will react exactly at those levels—the market will always do what it wants—but I feel much more comfortable knowing my decisions are based on objective reference levels rather than assumptions.

Where Trinity really comes into its own for me is when I use it alongside The Oracle Pro and Azimuth Pro. For me, each one answers a different question. The Oracle Pro helps me validate the broader market context, Azimuth Pro helps me identify the best entry opportunities, and Trinity Zones helps me plan how I'm going to manage the trade. Rather than overlapping, they naturally complement each other as part of the same trading workflow.

If I could suggest one possible direction for future development, I think it would be very useful if Trinity could suggest logical Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on all the information it already analyses. I also think it would be extremely valuable if those levels could be made available through indicator buffers, opening up plenty of possibilities for developing Expert Advisors capable of automating trade management using the same logic.

Another aspect I've really appreciated is the support. Whenever I've had a question or wanted to better understand a particular feature, I've always received detailed explanations and found a genuine willingness to listen to suggestions. That's something I value a great deal and, personally, I think it makes a real difference.

Overall, Trinity Zones hasn't changed the way I find trading opportunities; it has changed the way I manage them. I now spend much more time planning each trade before I enter the market, making sure both the risk and the profit targets are built around the market structure itself. That simple change has made me much more confident in the way I manage every position.

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Juan March
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Juan March 2026.07.12 08:06 
 

I've always focused on finding good trade entries, but Trinity Zones has helped me put the same amount of attention into planning how I manage my trades. I now try to make sure that both my Stop Loss and profit targets are built around price levels where I genuinely expect the market to react.

One of the things I've liked most is the way it brings everything together in one place. Instead of analysing support, resistance and other key reference levels separately, everything is organised into a single view that makes reading the market much easier.

In my own trading, I mainly use Trinity to identify logical areas for protecting a position, setting profit targets and highlighting where I expect price is most likely to react. Of course, that doesn't guarantee the market will react exactly at those levels—the market will always do what it wants—but I feel much more comfortable knowing my decisions are based on objective reference levels rather than assumptions.

Where Trinity really comes into its own for me is when I use it alongside The Oracle Pro and Azimuth Pro. For me, each one answers a different question. The Oracle Pro helps me validate the broader market context, Azimuth Pro helps me identify the best entry opportunities, and Trinity Zones helps me plan how I'm going to manage the trade. Rather than overlapping, they naturally complement each other as part of the same trading workflow.

If I could suggest one possible direction for future development, I think it would be very useful if Trinity could suggest logical Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on all the information it already analyses. I also think it would be extremely valuable if those levels could be made available through indicator buffers, opening up plenty of possibilities for developing Expert Advisors capable of automating trade management using the same logic.

Another aspect I've really appreciated is the support. Whenever I've had a question or wanted to better understand a particular feature, I've always received detailed explanations and found a genuine willingness to listen to suggestions. That's something I value a great deal and, personally, I think it makes a real difference.

Overall, Trinity Zones hasn't changed the way I find trading opportunities; it has changed the way I manage them. I now spend much more time planning each trade before I enter the market, making sure both the risk and the profit targets are built around the market structure itself. That simple change has made me much more confident in the way I manage every position.

Ottaviano De Cicco
6654
Reply from developer Ottaviano De Cicco 2026.07.12 15:19
Many thanks, Juan. This is a very good summary of how Trinity Zones is intended to be used: not as an entry signal, but as a structured way to read the key price areas where trade management decisions can be planned more objectively. I also agree with your view of the workflow: Oracle Pro for broader context, Azimuth Pro for structure and execution, and Trinity Zones for planning risk, targets and reaction areas. They are designed to answer different questions rather than overlap. Your suggestion about optional SL/TP guidance and buffer access is noted. That is a logical direction for future development, especially for users who want to build more systematic or EA-assisted trade management workflows. Thanks again for taking the time to share such detailed and practical feedback.
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