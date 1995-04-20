Zen Arrows

Designed for professional use, it features robust signal logic and secure calculations that eliminate delays or false updates.

It does not redraw, delete, or modify past signals.

All BUY and SELL signals are generated on the candlestick itself and remain fixed.

In real trading, there is no redrawing—signals appear instantly on the candlestick itself.

It provides professional-level stability, accuracy, and flexibility.

The system accurately identifies trend reversals and momentum changes,

providing signals with a high percentage of winning trades while minimizing noise and false signals.

Key Features

Multi-level filtering system (modular, fully customizable)

Realistic real-time visualization

Clear text BUY/SELL signals directly on the chart

Multi-level alert system

Pop-up window, sound.

Each signal is triggered only once—no repeats.

Fully optimized for MT4.

Suitable for all currency pairs, indices, stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

Trend trading, swing trading, reversal confirmation.

Traders looking for reliable and clear professional signals.

Why traders choose this indicator.

High accuracy and winning percentage, confirmed by multi-layer filtering.

No noise, no redrawing, no delays.

Clean visualization with real-time trend context.