Hermes Trend Flat

Hermes Trend





✅ Designed for professional use, it features robust signal logic and secure calculations that eliminate delays or false updates.

✅ It does not redraw, delete, or modify past signals.





✅ All signals are generated on the candlestick itself and remain fixed.





✅ In real trading, there is no redrawing—signals appear instantly on the candlestick itself.

✅ Provides professional-level stability, accuracy, and flexibility.

✅ The system accurately identifies trend and momentum changes, as well as sideways movements (flats), providing signals with a high percentage of winning trades while minimizing noise and false signals.





Key Features:





🟢Multi-level filtering system (modular, fully customizable).





🟢Realistic real-time visualization.

🟢Clear signals directly on the chart.

🟢Fully optimized for MT4.





🟢Suitable for all currency pairs, indices, stocks, Forex, and cryptocurrencies.





🟢Trend trading, swing trading, and reversal confirmation.



