Adaptive Range Breakout MT5

ARB is an indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities through an adaptive ATR channel system and a precise multi-factor scoring model (0–100).

It combines volatility, volume, momentum, and multi-timeframe trend analysis to deliver filtered, visual, and actionable signals in real time.

OPERATING PRINCIPLES

The indicator is based on the concept of Adaptive Range Breakout (ARB) — a modern breakout trading approach that automatically adjusts its thresholds according to market volatility (ATR) and dynamic price structure.

Each signal is evaluated through a weighted score that measures the quality and reliability of the setup before confirmation.

SCORING SYSTEM COMPOSITION (0–100)

Each factor contributes to an overall score that assesses the strength of the signal: