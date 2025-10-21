Sync Indicator for MetaTrader (MT5)

Boost your multi-chart analysis with the Sync Indicator, the essential tool for linking your charts across different symbols and timeframes.

This powerful utility enhances your trading efficiency by synchronizing your crosshair movement and view settings across multiple MetaTrader charts, giving you a clear, coordinated perspective of the market.

💡 Key Features:

1. Synchronized Crosshair with Smooth Motion

A custom crosshair is displayed on the chart, allowing for smooth and precise cursor movement. When you move the mouse on one chart, the vertical and horizontal lines move simultaneously on all other charts in the same group, ensuring you pinpoint the same date/price level instantly.

Customization: Set your preferred CrossColor .

Toggle Button: Easily enable or disable the synchronization feature directly on the chart with a dedicated "Sync ON/OFF" button.

2. Comprehensive Chart Synchronization

Link the properties of your charts to maintain consistency across your workspace:

Symbol Sync ( EnableSymbolSync ): Change the symbol on one chart, and all linked charts will automatically switch to the new symbol (optional).

Timeframe Sync ( EnableTimeframeSync ): Change the timeframe (M1, H1, D1, etc.) on one chart, and all linked charts will adjust their timeframe accordingly (optional).

3. Group Management

Organize your workspace into independent groups:

Group ID ( AllowedCharts ): Assign a numerical Group ID (e.g., 1, 2, 3) to the indicator instance on each chart. Only charts with the same Group ID will synchronize their movements and settings, allowing you to run multiple independent analysis groups.

4. Optimized Viewing

The indicator intelligently manages the chart view of linked charts, ensuring that the synchronized bar remains visible on all linked timeframes/symbols, simplifying your comparative analysis.

🛠️ Perfect For: