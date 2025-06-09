Guidance and details

Backtesting:
If you're planning to test the EA, I strongly recommend using MetaTrader 5. Unlike MT4, which is outdated and limited to single-symbol testing, MT5 offers advanced features like "Every tick based on real ticks" — giving much more accurate results. Just remember, if your EA trades multiple symbols, MT4 will require you to backtest each symbol one by one, which is time-consuming and not ideal. Stick with MT5 for reliable strategy testing.
How to Run the EA
Just load the EA onto any chart — any symbol, any timeframe. No need to worry, the EA is designed to automatically detect the chart symbol and timeframe internally. It's completely flexible and you don’t need to configure those manually. Full setup guide and more tips are available in the blog post here:
How to Join the Telegram Channel
How to Join the MQL5 Channel
Want access to our private Telegram group? Just send me a message via the MQL5 chat and I’ll send you the invite link directly.
Here’s the link to join our MQL5 Channel:
EA Updates – Stay Current
Whenever there's an update available for the EA, make sure to check how to install it correctly. I’ve explained everything step-by-step in this blog post:
Risk and Deposit Suggestions
While the EA can technically run on any deposit size, for better control and safety, I recommend using a 1% or 2% risk per trade depending on your comfort level and account size. This keeps things stable while still allowing growth.
Choosing the Best Setfile
By default, the EA comes with an optimized setup. In most cases, the default settings are the best. However, feel free to optimize according to your broker's conditions for even better results. If we have new set files or broker-specific configurations, they’ll be uploaded to our channels.
Symbol Settings in Inputs
To change which symbols the EA trades, just head to the inputs tab and update the symbol list there. No need to enter any prefixes or suffixes — the EA will handle that for you.
Example: If your broker’s symbol is "EURUSD.m", just write "EURUSD" in the input — skip the ".m".
Can It Run With Other EAs?
Inputs details:
Absolutely yes! Just make sure that each EA you’re using has a unique magic number. This allows them to manage their trades independently without conflict.
general setup
- pairs — Defines which symbol the EA trades (e.g., “EURUSD”).
- magic number — Unique identifier that separates this EA’s trades from others on the same account.
- comment — Custom text added to each order for easier identification.
order management
- turn on/off splitting orders into x tp levels — Enables partial take-profit management by splitting a trade into multiple orders.
- orders splitting number setup — Determines how many smaller take-profit orders are created when splitting is active.
prop firm protection
- slightly change tp & sl (for prop firms) — Randomizes take-profit and stop-loss distances slightly to mimic manual behavior, improving prop-firm compliance.
telegram integration
- telegram bot token string — Specifies the API token of the Telegram bot used to send alerts.
gap control
- smooth over weekend discontinuities — Prevents unwanted trades caused by weekend price gaps by adjusting initial ticks after market open.
daily target control
- daily target % to prevent trades — Defines a daily profit percentage target after which new trades are paused.
- close at daily target activated — When enabled, automatically closes all open positions once the daily profit target is reached.
risk and lot settings
- lot calculation method — Determines how lot sizes are calculated (e.g., fixed, low-risk, balance-based).
- fix lot value — Sets a constant lot size for every trade regardless of balance or risk level.
drawdown protection
- maximum drawdown setting for trade prevention — Prevents new trades from being opened when equity drawdown exceeds this percentage.
- close at max dd — Automatically closes all trades once the drawdown limit is reached.