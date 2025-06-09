Guidance and details





Backtesting:

If you're planning to test the EA, I strongly recommend using MetaTrader 5. Unlike MT4, which is outdated and limited to single-symbol testing, MT5 offers advanced features like "Every tick based on real ticks" — giving much more accurate results. Just remember, if your EA trades multiple symbols, MT4 will require you to backtest each symbol one by one, which is time-consuming and not ideal. Stick with MT5 for reliable strategy testing.





How to Run the EA

Just load the EA onto any chart — any symbol, any timeframe. No need to worry, the EA is designed to automatically detect the chart symbol and timeframe internally. It's completely flexible and you don’t need to configure those manually. Full setup guide and more tips are available in the blog post here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754548





How to Join the Telegram Channel Want access to our private Telegram group? Just send me a message via the MQL5 chat and I’ll send you the invite link directly.

How to Join the MQL5 Channel

Here’s the link to join our MQL5 Channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/willyforexrobotlab





EA Updates – Stay Current

Whenever there's an update available for the EA, make sure to check how to install it correctly. I’ve explained everything step-by-step in this blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749438





Risk and Deposit Suggestions

While the EA can technically run on any deposit size, for better control and safety, I recommend using a 1% or 2% risk per trade depending on your comfort level and account size. This keeps things stable while still allowing growth.





Choosing the Best Setfile

By default, the EA comes with an optimized setup. In most cases, the default settings are the best. However, feel free to optimize according to your broker's conditions for even better results. If we have new set files or broker-specific configurations, they’ll be uploaded to our channels.





Symbol Settings in Inputs

To change which symbols the EA trades, just head to the inputs tab and update the symbol list there. No need to enter any prefixes or suffixes — the EA will handle that for you. Example: If your broker’s symbol is "EURUSD.m", just write "EURUSD" in the input — skip the ".m".





Can It Run With Other EAs?

Absolutely yes! Just make sure that each EA you’re using has a unique magic number. This allows them to manage their trades independently without conflict.

















