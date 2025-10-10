InfoXpert
InfoXpert is a free and intelligent tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays all essential trading data directly on your chart – live, clear, and precise. You can instantly see your profit or loss (in currency and percentage), the spread, and the remaining candle time – perfect for quick decisions in active trading. All elements are fully customizable – you decide which data to display, what colors to use, and where the information appears on your chart – at the top, bottom, or directly next to the price. This way, InfoXpert adapts to your style, not the other way around. With its modern, minimalist design, InfoXpert becomes the head-up display of your trading – precise, efficient, and 100% free. An essential tool for traders who value clarity, control and perfect timing. InfoXpert combines functionality and style – built for traders who want to see every detail of their success.
Specifications
- Displays key trading data directly on the chart
- Live profit and loss in currency and percentage
- Real-time spread display
- Remaining candle time with live countdown
- Fully customizable layout – choose exactly what to show
- Flexible positioning: top, bottom, left, right, or next to the price
- Adjustable colors, font size, and style for perfect readability
- Modern, minimalist design – clean and space-efficient
- Instant real-time updates with no delay
- Compatible with AutoXpert and all MT5 EAs
- Lightweight and CPU-friendly
- Essential for traders who value precision, clarity, and perfect timing
