InfoXpert is a free and intelligent tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays all essential trading data directly on your chartlive, clear, and precise. You can instantly see your profit or loss (in currency and percentage), the spread, and the remaining candle time – perfect for quick decisions in active trading. All elements are fully customizable – you decide which data to display, what colors to use, and where the information appears on your chart – at the top, bottom, or directly next to the price. This way, InfoXpert adapts to your style, not the other way around. With its modern, minimalist design, InfoXpert becomes the head-up display of your trading – precise, efficient, and 100% free. An essential tool for traders who value clarity, control and perfect timingInfoXpert combines functionality and style – built for traders who want to see every detail of their success.


Specifications

  • Displays key trading data directly on the chart
  • Live profit and loss in currency and percentage
  • Real-time spread display
  • Remaining candle time with live countdown
  • Fully customizable layout – choose exactly what to show
  • Flexible positioning: top, bottom, left, right, or next to the price
  • Adjustable colors, font size, and style for perfect readability
  • Modern, minimalist design – clean and space-efficient
  • Instant real-time updates with no delay
  • Compatible with AutoXpert and all MT5 EAs
  • Lightweight and CPU-friendly
  • Essential for traders who value precision, clarity, and perfect timing


