Golden Mirage mt4
- Experts
- Michela Russo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price: $399
Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average, ADX, and High/Low Level indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD).
It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuring reliable performance on the recommended symbol and timeframe. The default parameters are ready for both backtesting and live trading.
Important Information Revealed
Key Features- Pre-Optimized & User-Friendly: No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want.
- Advanced Signal Generation: Leverages a sophisticated combination of RSI analysis, dynamic high/low level detection, moving average trend filters, and Adx based market strength assessment to deliver accurate and timely trade entries.
- Professional Risk Management: Features autolot, risk level adjustment, spread filter, and unique magic number for safe and organized trading.
Why Choose Golden Mirage?- Prop Firm Compatibility: 100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. Includes dedicated settings for prop firm trading, such as Prop Firm Max DD Percentage and Prop Firm Max Daily DD.
- Proven Methodology: Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results.
- Transparent & Honest: No “AI/ML/Quantum” buzzwords, just a solid, professional trading system built for real performance.
Download here the: Quick Start Guide
Trading Recommendations
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default (pre-optimized)
|Brokers
|Low spread required
|Minimum Deposit
|500 USD (1000 USD recommended)
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|MT4: Use “Spread = 20” in tester settings
MT5: 1 minute OHLC or Every Tick
|Fifo Compliance
|Yes with set file
Settings Overview
- Entry Filters: Advanced signal filtering using customizable RSI, ADX, moving averages, and high/low level detection.
- Prop Firm & Safety Controls: Dedicated prop firm settings, max drawdown limits, spread filter, and loss cap features.
- Trading Schedule & Order Management: Custom trading windows, day selection, grid management, and buy/sell permissions.
- Take Profit & Closing: Configurable take profit, special rules for first orders, and end-of-candle closing logic.
- Interface: Customizable chart display and integrated control panel.
For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the upcoming Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, feel free to contact me!