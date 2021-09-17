Hunting Cat Scalper

4.69

Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts. A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions.

Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449)
Live signal:
Set C (with trailing stop): 
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094

Main Features

  • Identifies breakout levels in price patterns 
  • Resistant to high ping environment 
  • Calculated hedging mechanism (Set B)
  • Pending orders to minimize slippage  
  • No risky strategies e.g. grid or martingale
  • Strict stoploss on every order 
  • Survived long term backtest of 99.9% modality 
  • No overfitting 
Requirements 
  • Hedging account 
  • Low spread raw ECN broker 
  • Currency base: no limit 
    • Autolot calculation based on USD
    • Adjust autolot risk level according to the exchange rate if you use other currency
  • Minimum recommended deposit: Depends on your risk level (see below)

Recommended Sets

  • Two very different strategies are derived from the same EA 
  • Recommended to run Set A & B in separate accounts
  • Set A 
    • Currency pairs: USDJPY(main)
    • Timeframe: M30 
    • Settings: 
    • USDJPY: Message me for set files
      • Lotsize per 0.01lot: 
      • Low risk-350; Moderate risk-250; High risk-150
      • Set B 
        • Currency pair: USDJPY
        • Timeframe: H1 & H4
        • Settings: 
        • Message me for set files
          • Lotsize per 0.01lot: (manual lot recommended)
          • Low risk-550; Moderate risk-400; High risk-250
          • Set C 
            • Currency pair: USDJPY
            • Timeframe: H1 & H4 
            • Settings: Latest set files can be downloaded at Comment #62
            • Lotsize per 0.01lot: 50

          Input parameters  

          How to Setup 

          1. Download the EA on your MT4 terminal 
          2. Download the additional set files from the #1 comment in the "Comment" section 
          3. Open the chart of the corresponding currency with the right timeframe 
          4. Drag the EA onto the chart and load the corresponding set files 
          5. Choose your own lotsize settings and risk level 
          6. Allow autotrading 

            Disclaimer 

            • Backtest result is based on historical data which does not guarantee future performance and profit
            • Trade with an amount and a risk level you feel comfortable with 
            • Start with a demo account to understand the EA mechanism first 
            • A good ECN broker with low spread is essential. Message me if you don't have one
            Trade safe!


            Reviews 35
            meSep
            506
            meSep 2023.01.25 06:47 
             

            High performamce and very good return, i can it recommed Excellent EA!

            0xa8l
            31
            0xa8l 2022.12.09 06:00 
             

            Super awesome scalping bot!

            Samueldc
            338
            Samueldc 2022.07.11 15:09 
             

            Super safe EA! Started on June 1st and right now I'm up 71%, Wow!! Patience is the Key!! Excellent Job to Pak Hong Poon!

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            Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
            Apache MHL Moving Average
            Paulo Roberto Da Costa
            Experts
            Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
            Goldbot One MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (5)
            Experts
            LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
            Indicement MT4
            Profalgo Limited
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
            Dark Algo
            Marco Solito
            4.67 (70)
            Experts
            Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
            EA Budak Ubat
            Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
            4 (3)
            Experts
            Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
            SentinelAI
            Valeriia Mishchenko
            Experts
            No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
            Trust EA MT4
            Konstantin Kulikov
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
            More from author
            Fish n Grid
            Pak Hong Poon
            3 (2)
            Experts
            Current Price: $349--> (1 more copy then Next price $449) Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1590997 Fish n Grid – an automatic trading robot that works on multiple currencies. It takes advantage of the market's mean reversion characteristic with a calculated, dynamic, multicurrency grid system. Main features: Fully automatic Easy one chart setup  Multicurrency grid profolio  Basically trading everyday  Calculated parameters for each currency  Dynamic stoploss occasionally during nig
            Superdog Pro
            Pak Hong Poon
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Superdog Pro is a fully automated trading robot on mainly EURUSD. Its minimum deposit required is only 500 USD. It utilises a dynamic grid system that prioritises to avoid large floating drawdowns. With its priority on minimizing drawdowns, it closes trades when it detects potential danger in the market. Unlike most of the other grid/martingale strategies which have to wait til the market rebounces to an extent that results in profitable trades, Superdog Pro's dynamic innovative TP/SL mechanism
            Hunting Cat Scalper MT5
            Pak Hong Poon
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449)   Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price pat
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            lun on
            50
            lun on 2025.03.05 08:06 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Lun On
            25
            Lun On 2025.02.04 05:43 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            meSep
            506
            meSep 2023.01.25 06:47 
             

            High performamce and very good return, i can it recommed Excellent EA!

            XCITE1
            174
            XCITE1 2022.12.20 11:30 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            0xa8l
            31
            0xa8l 2022.12.09 06:00 
             

            Super awesome scalping bot!

            Shuo Yang
            83
            Shuo Yang 2022.12.08 08:50 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2022.12.08 16:57
            thank you:)
            Samueldc
            338
            Samueldc 2022.07.11 15:09 
             

            Super safe EA! Started on June 1st and right now I'm up 71%, Wow!! Patience is the Key!! Excellent Job to Pak Hong Poon!

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2022.07.21 07:36
            thanks :)
            IM Trader
            94
            IM Trader 2021.12.26 08:06 
             

            stable ea and consistent profit. highly recommended. good job pak hong poon.

            Chun Kit Li
            25
            Chun Kit Li 2021.11.25 08:56 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.30 18:37
            thanks for the support
            W J
            23
            W J 2021.11.23 16:28 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.30 18:37
            Thank you very much~
            light.ching
            20
            light.ching 2021.11.22 15:28 
             

            Excellent EA, definitely a 5-star. Love the hassle-free setup, all I need to do is to open the EA and run!

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:16
            thanks a lot~~
            kawai chin
            23
            kawai chin 2021.11.22 10:31 
             

            support!!

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:15
            thanks~~~
            kelkkh
            24
            kelkkh 2021.11.21 16:28 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:15
            thank you very much!!
            henryw168
            74
            henryw168 2021.11.21 15:12 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:15
            thanks for the support!
            stephenwong
            26
            stephenwong 2021.11.20 22:54 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:14
            Thank you very much!
            periscopefx
            36
            periscopefx 2021.11.20 15:53 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:14
            thank you~
            abc6787141
            19
            abc6787141 2021.11.20 15:24 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:14
            congrats for the profits~
            benpangbp
            19
            benpangbp 2021.11.20 08:11 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:13
            thanks a lot!
            Wai Hong Lee
            123
            Wai Hong Lee 2021.11.20 06:59 
             

            This EA has good track record and easy to set up! 5 stars recommended!

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:13
            thank you!
            Shing Kwan Leung
            135
            Shing Kwan Leung 2021.11.20 03:54 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Pak Hong Poon
            3013
            Reply from developer Pak Hong Poon 2021.11.23 10:13
            Thank you very much sir
            12
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