Golden Mirage mt4

Limited stock at the current price!
Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price: $399

Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average, ADX, and High/Low Level indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD).

It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuring reliable performance on the recommended symbol and timeframe. The default parameters are ready for both backtesting and live trading.


Important Information Revealed

Leave feedback after purchase to get a free copy of Stratos Mistral EA! (All future updates included) -> For more info, contact me by mql5 message.


Key Features

Pre-Optimized & User-Friendly: No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want.
Advanced Signal Generation: Leverages a sophisticated combination of RSI analysis, dynamic high/low level detection, moving average trend filters, and Adx based market strength assessment to deliver accurate and timely trade entries.
Professional Risk Management: Features autolot, risk level adjustment, spread filter, and unique magic number for safe and organized trading.


    Why Choose Golden Mirage?

    Prop Firm Compatibility: 100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. Includes dedicated settings for prop firm trading, such as Prop Firm Max DD Percentage and Prop Firm Max Daily DD.
    Proven Methodology: Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results.
    Transparent & Honest: No “AI/ML/Quantum” buzzwords, just a solid, professional trading system built for real performance.


      Download here the: Quick Start Guide


      Trading Recommendations

      Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
      Timeframe M5
      Test From 2003
      Settings Default (pre-optimized)
      Brokers Low spread required
      Minimum Deposit 500 USD (1000 USD recommended)
      Market Entry method Market Order
      Tester Method MT4: Use “Spread = 20” in tester settings
      MT5: 1 minute OHLC or Every Tick
      Fifo Compliance Yes with set file


      Settings Overview

      - Lot & Risk Management: Flexible autolot options, risk level adjustment, square root scaling for large accounts, and unique magic number for trade tracking.
      - Entry Filters: Advanced signal filtering using customizable RSI, ADX, moving averages, and high/low level detection.
      - Prop Firm & Safety Controls: Dedicated prop firm settings, max drawdown limits, spread filter, and loss cap features.
      - Trading Schedule & Order Management: Custom trading windows, day selection, grid management, and buy/sell permissions.
      - Take Profit & Closing: Configurable take profit, special rules for first orders, and end-of-candle closing logic.
      - Interface: Customizable chart display and integrated control panel.

        For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the upcoming Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, feel free to contact me!


        Рекомендуем также
        Matrix Arrow EA MT4
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        5 (8)
        Эксперты
        Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
        Project Infinity
        Sergey Yarmish
        Эксперты
        Советник Infinity является скальпером, сделки совершаются при пробитии уровней сопротивления и поддержки в сторону движения цены. Управление открытыми позициями осуществляется по нескольким сценариям / алгоритмам в зависимости от ситуации на рынке (фиксированный стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, трейлинг-стоп, удержание позиции, в случае индикации тренда и др.). Требования к брокеру Cоветник чувствителен к спреду, проскальзываниям и скорости исполнения сделок. Не рекомендуется использовать советник при
        The Arrow Scalper
        Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
        1 (2)
        Эксперты
        Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
        FREE
        Blue CARA MT4
        Duc Anh Le
        Эксперты
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
        SMC Venom Model BPR
        Ivan Butko
        Индикаторы
        Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
        Vizzion
        Joel Protusada
        Эксперты
        Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
        Gyroscopes
        Nadiya Mirosh
        Эксперты
        Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
        Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
        Tufan Gocmen
        Эксперты
        This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
        ET9 for MT4
        Hui Qiu
        5 (3)
        Эксперты
        ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
        Royal Dutch Skunk
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Эксперты
        ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
        GMMA Trade X
        Yu Xin Pu
        Эксперты
        GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
        Smart Gold Digger
        Reward Ndunga Mubita
        Эксперты
        Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
        GoldenTrend
        Aliaksandr Sych
        Эксперты
        GoldenTrend    — это высокочастотный скальпирующий советник нового поколения, разработанный для извлечения прибыли из самых малых движений рынка. Используя передовые алгоритмы анализа ценового действия и объемов, он открывает десятки высокоточных сделок в день с минимальным риском. Почему  GoldenTrend   ? Монитор на MyFxBook_com/members/alsych/goldentrend-cent/11735858                                          /members/alsych/goldentrend-2/11730953                                          /member
        Smart Funded Hft
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.82 (65)
        Эксперты
        !! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ОБНОВИТЕ ДО ПОСЛЕДНЕЙ ВЕРСИИ 2.05 ДЛЯ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ БЫСТРОЙ РАБОТЫ!! УМНОЕ ФИНАНСИРОВАНИЕ HFT ТОЛЬКО ЧТО ПРОШЛО ИСПЫТАНИЕ НА 100К KORTANA FX В ДЕНЬ ОТКРЫТИЯ РЫНКА 29.01.2024 НЕСМОТРЯ НА ТАКУЮ НИЗКУЮ ВОЛАТИЛЬНОСТЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПРОВЕРЬТЕ РАЗДЕЛ СКРИНШОТОВ, Я ТАМ РАЗМЕСТИЛ ДОКАЗАТЕЛЬСТВА ВАЖНО НЕ УПУСТИТЕ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНУЮ СКИДКУ KORTANA FX %40 ДЛЯ КРИПТОВАЛЮТНЫХ ПЛАТЕЖЕЙ ДО 29.01.2024. Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с помощью Smart Funded HFT EA!   НЕТ НЕОБХОДИМОСТИ В VPS / НЕТ НАСТРОЕК /
        Noize Absorption Index MT4
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        5 (1)
        Индикаторы
        Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
        Indicement MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (2)
        Эксперты
        Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
        Benj hybrid EA mararm
        Benjamin Allip
        Эксперты
        BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
        Gold Titan King Scalper
        Dodong Christian Arnon
        Индикаторы
        Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
        Correlation Beast EA
        Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
        Эксперты
        Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
        PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        5 (5)
        Эксперты
        The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
        Hedging Forex EA1
        Samir Arman
        5 (2)
        Эксперты
        ️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
        Harvest GOLD
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Эксперты
        Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
        Black Out EA
        Jason Thato Hartley
        Эксперты
        Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
        Gold Crazy EA MT4
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Эксперты
        Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
        Reef Scalper
        Charles Crete
        Эксперты
        Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
        HMA Trend Expert
        Alexander Fedosov
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        Робот для профессиональных трейдеров HMA Trend работает с набором скользящих средними Халла(Hull Moving Average - HMA).  Параметры советника Use Trade Panel — Использовать визуальную панель для настройки и торговли советника. Lot — Размер лота для входа в рынок. Take Profit(points) — Тейк-профит для открытого ордера. Stop Loss(points) — Стоп-Лосс для открытого ордера. Max Spread(0 - disabled) — Максимально допустимый спред, при котором можно входить в рынок. 0 — отключено. Magic number — Магичес
        Meta Sniper
        Samir Tabarcia
        Эксперты
        Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
        Karman
        Vladislav Filippov
        Эксперты
        Karman - это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, работающий на М30 таймфрейме. Настройки советника базируются на стратегии безопасного торговли, суть которой состоит в закрытии сделки, при достижении положительного динамизма прибыльности в несколько пунктов, что позволяет пользователю уменьшить затраты от открытия убыточных сделок. Советник мультифункционален и не требует определенного типа счета для нормальной работы всех заложенных в него функций. Мануал работы советника подразуме
        MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
        Andre Tavares
        Эксперты
        Зигзагообразная стратегия МММ: Советники используют встроенный индикатор Zig Zag для определения ценовых тенденций и расчета сигнала для принятия решения об открытии позиций на покупку или продажу. Он отправляет ордер, закрывает или перемещает позицию Trailing Stop loss по мере работы индикатора. Общие входы: Закрывает ордера с любой прибылью значения (валюты): этот параметр работает как традиционный Take Profit, но разница в том, что вы определяете его значение в валюте депозита, обычно в долл
        Goal Time
        Mourad Ezzaki
        Эксперты
        Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
        С этим продуктом покупают
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (16)
        Эксперты
        Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Эксперты
        Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Эксперты
        Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.73 (30)
        Эксперты
        Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Эксперты
        Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Эксперты
        Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.6 (10)
        Эксперты
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Эксперты
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Эксперты
        ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
        AlphaCore System MT4
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
        GoldMiner mt4 pro
        Van Hoa Nguyen
        Эксперты
        GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
        CyNera MT4
        Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
        2.81 (16)
        Эксперты
        CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
        KonokaSystemNEO
        Nobuyoshi Murase
        1 (1)
        Эксперты
        KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
        DS Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.1 (10)
        Эксперты
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        ThraeX
        Vasile Verdes
        3.6 (5)
        Эксперты
        ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
        Aurum AI mt4
        Leonid Arkhipov
        4.94 (31)
        Эксперты
        ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
        Opening Range Breakout Master
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Эксперты
        The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
        Stock Indexes EA MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4 (4)
        Эксперты
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
        Blox
        Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что делает его подходящим как для валютных пар Forex, так и для золота (XAUUSD) . Советник лучше всего работает на ECN-счетах со спредом ниже 10
        EvoTrade EA MT4
        Dolores Martin Munoz
        Эксперты
        EvoTrade: Первая самообучающаяся торговая система на рынке Позвольте представить EvoTrade — уникальный торговый советник, созданный с использованием передовых технологий компьютерного зрения и анализа данных. Это первая на рынке самообучающаяся торговая система, работающая в режиме реального времени. EvoTrade анализирует рыночные условия, адаптирует стратегии и динамически подстраивается под изменения, обеспечивая исключительную точность в любых условиях. EvoTrade использует передовые нейронные
        Candle Power EA
        Brainbug Investment GmbH
        Эксперты
        После покупки напишите мне, чтобы получить руководство в формате PDF и ссылку на подробное видео с объяснениями!!! Всегда запускайте EA с настройками!!! Скачать SETFILE и инструкцию здесь   Candle Power EA Стратегия акций на основе возврата к среднему для индекса S&P 500 Пять комбинированных стратегий в рамках портфельного подхода – разработаны для волатильных рыночных фаз, коррекций и в качестве потенциальной тактической защиты портфеля. _______________________________________________________
        Multi Gold Ai Robot
        Nirundorn Promphao
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
        Big Forex Players MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.81 (42)
        Эксперты
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        5 (2)
        Эксперты
        About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Эксперты
        УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
        Fundamental hunter
        Sara Sabaghi
        Эксперты
        Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
        Trend Following Pro
        Yeoh Kia Gee
        Эксперты
        TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
        Mon Scalper MT4
        Xuan Bach Nguyen
        Эксперты
        Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
        Dark Algo
        Marco Solito
        4.66 (62)
        Эксперты
        Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
        The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
        Allistair Kabelo Mandow
        Эксперты
        $10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
        Другие продукты этого автора
        Golden Mirage mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (28)
        Эксперты
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        Stratos Mistral mt4
        Michela Russo
        Эксперты
        LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
        Stratos Goldwind mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.67 (238)
        Эксперты
        Stratos Goldwind   is an innovative   trading robot   designed for   Gold   trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the   Stratos Pali   indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with   10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exc
        FREE
        Stratos Zephyr mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.75 (174)
        Эксперты
        Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
        FREE
        Stratos Pali mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.5 (8)
        Индикаторы
        Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
        Stratos Bora mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (129)
        Эксперты
        Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
        FREE
        Stratos Goldwind
        Michela Russo
        4.66 (179)
        Эксперты
        Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exclusive Benefits
        FREE
        Stratos Mistral mt5
        Michela Russo
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
        Stratos Pali
        Michela Russo
        5 (4)
        Индикаторы
        Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
        Stratos Zephyr
        Michela Russo
        4.53 (51)
        Эксперты
        Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
        FREE
        Stratos Bora
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (69)
        Эксперты
        Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! Do you want a powerful EA? Ch
        FREE
        Spider Crazy Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.78 (127)
        Эксперты
        Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
        Dragon Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.63 (56)
        Эксперты
        Dragon Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian sessions. This EA is  Fifo Compatible . Expert advisor not use arbitrage o high frequency trading, then we see an high resistance to slippage. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it and All Set files, Please Contact me by mql5
        Lizard Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.07 (15)
        Эксперты
        Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot   for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions. Expert advisor not use grid, martingale , arbitrage o high frequency trading . Fix   and   Visible Stop loss   and   Take Profit Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email ! The s
        Snake Crazy Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.44 (9)
        Эксперты
        Snake Crazy Pro is at   discount Price only Today, at 50%   of the Original Price! Snake Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Please note, this EA made over 1300% Live trading profit in REAL ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/799160 Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Spider Crazy Pro ! (All fut
        Turtle Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.81 (26)
        Эксперты
        Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Spider Crazy Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message  
        Squirrel Trader Pro
        Michela Russo
        5 (5)
        Эксперты
        Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by  StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Panther Trader Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! The sy
        Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.43 (7)
        Эксперты
        Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on GOLD . This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1 . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Turtle Scalper Pro ! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To
        Hippo Trader Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.31 (54)
        Эксперты
        1 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599) Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -> T
        Llama Crazy Pro MT5
        Michela Russo
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Scorpion Crazy Pro MT5 ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Lla
        Hippo Trader Pro MT5
        Michela Russo
        4.76 (17)
        Эксперты
        2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
        Фильтр:
        Нет отзывов
        Ответ на отзыв